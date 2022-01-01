The supergraph is a new layer in the tech stack, a unified composition layer that alleviates the complexity of the huge amount of data moving through microservices. Giving your developers the data they need at their fingertips.
1
Everyone can. Supergraph.
Seven teams at Adobe are already innovating faster with Apollo GraphQL. Want to collaborate better with them? We’re an approved vendor. Try it out.
2
Composable architecture? Future-proof.
Build and iterate on your applications and APIs faster without having your developers write thousands of lines of boilerplate code.
3
Focus on innovation.
Wayfair would’ve invested 100s of person-hours building out custom infrastructure to replicate what they get “built-in” with Apollo, freeing up time to prioritize customer needs.
4
Streamline efficiencies.
Consolidate, share, and streamline APIs across your business. Give your developers the data they need at their fingertips, so they can quickly pivot to keep up with demand.
5
Built-in governance.
Validate if changes will break your experiences, establish user roles and SSO, empower back-end teams to own their portion of the supergraph.
A composable path to positive user experiences
An executive briefing paper by MIT Tech Review Insights. Learn how Booking.com, Zendesk, and...
Netflix APIs, An Unexpected Journey
How did Netflix build an API architecture that scales to over 200M subscribers in 190...
Expedia Group Transforms Product Development with Apollo
As the world’s travel platform, Expedia Group manages customer experiences across more than 200...
Ethan Carr
Enterprise Account Executive
Apollo GraphQL
E: ethan@apollographql.com