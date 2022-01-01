Reduce the amount of boilerplate, data-fetching code you need to write so you can focus on building new, innovative features with Apollo GraphQL. Plus, our platform is powered by a blazing-fast, cloud-native runtime that unlocks advanced features like @defer for incremental delivery.
1
Everyone can. Supergraph.
Seven teams at Adobe are already innovating faster with Apollo. We’re an approved vendor and can get you up and running in days. Try it out.
2
Eliminate breaking changes.
Validate that changes won’t break your experiences, and notify relevant developers about potential issues in advance.
3
Experts at your fingertips.
Ensure your supergraph is set up right from the start with access to a solutions architect and a dedicated customer success engineer, and the largest global GraphQL Champion Community.
4
Insights to remove debt.
Gain a single view of your digital capabilities and how they are being used, mark fields as deprecated, and monitor usage so you can retire fields and reduce tech debt.
5
Streamline efficiencies.
Ramp new developers faster by eliminating the need for them to figure out who created what API, create guidelines on how to use and make changes to your supergraph, and establish guardrails.
