Simplify your developers’ and customers’ lives with a composable architecture that gives you the agility you need to deliver new features quickly, without writing thousands of lines of boilerplate code.
1
Single source of truth
Give your frontend developers a one-stop-shop to discover all your digital capabilities without sacrificing modularity on the backend.
2
Create guardrails
Build a GraphQL API that can serve both internal developers and external consumers, and define what each 3rd party can access without worrying about versioning.
3
Built-in governance
Establish user roles & SSO, validate that changes don’t break your applications, and notify developers of potential issues.
4
Gain observability
Get a single view of how your digital capabilities are being used, see who changed what, when, mark fields as deprecated, and monitor usage so you can reduce tech debt.
