The Apollo Supergraph Platform isn’t just a router and client application, it is the only end-to-end GraphQL solution with all the capabilities you need to secure and maintain your supergraph. Plus, our team is always expanding our functionality.
Get more from your graph
With Apollo, Expedia is accelerating developer velocity 3x and ensuring a consistent customer experience across their platforms & brands.
Free up developer resources
Booking.com estimated it’d take 12 engineers ~5 years to build the robust graph management solution Apollo provides OOTB (not including the hours they’d waste maintaining it instead of innovating).
Create guardrails
Build a GraphQL API that can serve both internal developers and external consumers, and define what each 3rd party can access without worrying about versioning.
Retain and attract talent
Don’t lose engineers to competitors who are prioritizing giving developers what they want, cutting-edge GraphQL technology that removes repetitive, tedious API maintenance and enables them to innovate faster.
Built-in governance
Establish user roles and SSO, empower back-end teams to own their portion of the supergraph, and validate if changes will break your experiences.
