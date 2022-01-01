The Apollo Supergraph Platform isn’t just a router and client application, it is the only end-to-end GraphQL solution with all the capabilities you need to secure and maintain your supergraph. Plus, our team is always expanding our functionality.

1 Get more from your graph With Apollo, Expedia is accelerating developer velocity 3x and ensuring a consistent customer experience across their platforms & brands.

2 Free up developer resources Booking.com estimated it’d take 12 engineers ~5 years to build the robust graph management solution Apollo provides OOTB (not including the hours they’d waste maintaining it instead of innovating).

3 Create guardrails Build a GraphQL API that can serve both internal developers and external consumers, and define what each 3rd party can access without worrying about versioning.

4 Retain and attract talent Don’t lose engineers to competitors who are prioritizing giving developers what they want, cutting-edge GraphQL technology that removes repetitive, tedious API maintenance and enables them to innovate faster.