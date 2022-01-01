Platform
Unify experiences in-store, on the .com, and across apps with Apollo

Discover your path to supergraph

Create consistent omni-channel experiences

Help doers get more done with a composable architecture that will give you the agility you need to deliver new features quickly.

1

Composable architecture? Future-proof.

Reassemble and deliver new experiences as quickly as business and customer needs evolve.

2

Deliver app rationalization.

Gain a single view of your digital capabilities and how they are being used. Empower your teams to reduce technology debt and retire unneeded applications.

3

More saving. More doing.

Remove tedious API maintenance work so your team can build and innovate for your customers.

4

Minimal risk, maximum revenue.

Integrate your supergraph development with your CI/CD pipeline to continuously push changes, validate that changes don’t break your applications, and notify developers of potential issues.

5

Experts at your fingertips.

Measure twice, cut once. Ensure you’re set up right from the start, no demolition needed.

GraphQL Summit

GraphQL Summit is back for three days of insights, hands-on learning, and fun to celebrate the...

RetailMeNot Ships 40% Faster and Eliminates Downtime with their Supergraph￼

RetailMeNot, part of Ziff Davis, Inc, makes everyday life more affordable for shoppers. They...

How Hy-Vee delights grocery shoppers with the graph

Hy-Vee is an employee-owned grocery chain with more than 285 retail stores across eight...

Let's accelerate your graph strategy

Kate Dillione

Apollo GraphQL

E: kate.dillione@apollographql.com

T: 267-391-8889  

https://www.linkedin.com/in/kate-dillione-304a7163/

