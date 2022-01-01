Platform
Accelerate innovation with Apollo

Adopting a GraphQL mindset when migrating from REST

Connect even more of the world’s professionals

GraphQL reduces the amount of boilerplate, data-fetching code developers need to write so they can focus on building new, innovative features. Plus, application performance improves thanks to reduced payload sizes and fewer roundtrips speeding up response times.

1

Happy developers. Happy professionals.

Give your front-end teams a single entry point to all of your data and ensure modularity on the back-end, so your teams can innovate and modernize independently of each other.

2

Free up developer resources.

Remove tedious API maintenance work so your team can focus on building new experiences for your customers, and define what each 3rd party can access without worrying about versioning.

3

Experts at your fingertips.

Ensure your supergraph is set up right from the start with access to a dedicated solutions architect and the largest global GraphQL Champion Community.

4

Eliminate breaking changes.

Validate that changes won’t break your experiences, and notify relevant developers about potential issues in advance without leaving the Apollo Supergraph Platform. No manual checks required.

5

Insights into application usage.

Gain a single view of your digital capabilities and how they are being used along with insights into site latency, mark fields as deprecated, and monitor usage to retire fields and reduce tech debt.

Event

Best Practices for Designing Federated GraphQL Schemas

Watch on-demand as Mandi Wise, Solutions Architect at Apollo, talks about designing federated...

Guides

Make the switch from REST to GraphQL

Learn best practices for schema design when migrating from REST to GraphQL

Event

10 Best Practices for Schema Governance

Ensuring the success of your graph goes beyond just defining the right architecture. The most...

Alyssa Belardi Pumphrey

Alyssa Belardi Pumphrey

Apollo GraphQL

E: alyssa@apollographql.com

T: (415)305-7387  

https://www.linkedin.com/in/alyssabelardi/

Adopting a GraphQL mindset when migrating from REST

