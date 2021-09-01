GraphQL Summit See how Netflix is innovating with the graph

Join us virtually at GraphQL Summit to hear how Netflix and Major League Baseball drive innovation with the graph. We’ll also showcase significant updates to the Apollo Graph Platform that make it easier to ship faster and deliver more differentiated experiences across all platforms.

Sessions to check out:

1 Keynote: The Graph and the Future of Modern Development - See the latest updates to Apollo Graph Platform to help teams scale the graph faster.

2 The Future of Federation: Hear from the engineering teams at Netflix and Apollo on how they have collaborated to make Federation more approachable for smaller teams and more powerful for large enterprises.