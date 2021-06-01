We can help MGM Resorts roll out a company-wide graph that accelerates your software delivery and empowers your teams to innovate faster. With Apollo, you can safely build and iterate on a unified graph that can be filtered for different consumers and external partners. Apollo has already partnered with leaders in the travel space including Expedia, Priceline, Booking, and Marriott scale their graph strategy through a combination of technology and expertise.
How we help you ensure a successful graph strategy
Deliver value quickly and incrementally, via a virtuous cycle of rapid iteration
Unify your capabilities into a single source of truth with Apollo Federation
Free your teams to work independently while collaborating on a shared contract
Provide insights to optimize performance and guide schema evolution
Ensure integrity, prevent breaking changes with schema validation and policies
Let's accelerate your graph strategy
George Snowflack
Apollo GraphQL