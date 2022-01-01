Walmart, PayPal, and Expedia are accelerating development velocity 3x by empowering their developers to focus on innovation vs. building and maintaining their graphs with Apollo GraphOS.
Built-in governance
Establish user roles and SSO, defining exactly what each individual and team can do or see within your supergraph. Plus, define what each 3rd party can access without worrying about versioning.
Accelerate time to market
Give your developers a one-stop shop to discover your digital capabilities, so they can deliver new features without having to coordinate with other teams and wait for new APIs to be built.
Free up developer resources
If developers make a change to their graph, it will automatically be reflected everywhere. No need to drain valuable engineering time on manual changes or writing thousands of lines of boilerplate code.
Build without breaking
Gain a single view of your digital capabilities and how they are being used. Empower your teams to reduce technology debt and retire unneeded applications without breaking your experiences.
Do more with less
Enable your developers to rapidly orchestrate and recombine business capabilities into new experiences that meet evolving customer demands at the speed of thought.
