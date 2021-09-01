GraphQL Summit See how Wayfair is innovating with the graph

Join us virtually at GraphQL Summit to hear how Wayfair drives software innovation with the graph. We’ll showcase significant updates to the Apollo Graph Platform to help retail companies easily create public and partner versions of their graphs to drive incremental purchases.

Sessions to check out:

1 Keynote: The Graph and the Future of Modern Development - See the latest updates to Apollo Graph Platform to help teams scale the graph faster.

2 Change Management with Apollo Federation - Hear how Wayfair puts GraphQL change management principles into practice and integrates their production systems with Apollo Studio to provide an exceptional developer experience.