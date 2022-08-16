The Apollo Supergraph Platform is your end-to-end GraphQL solution delivering modularity on the back-end, a single entry point on the front-end, and all the capabilities you need to secure and maintain your supergraph.
Free up developer resources
Booking.com estimated it’d take 12 engineers ~5 years to build the robust graph management solution Apollo provides OOTB (not including the hours they’d waste maintaining it instead of innovating).
Deploy new features faster
Insights to remove debt
Gain a single view of your digital capabilities and how they are being used, mark fields as deprecated, and monitor usage so you can retire fields and reduce tech debt.
Composable architecture? Future-proof
Get the agility you need to quickly reassemble, build, and release new features by eliminating the need to write (or re-work) thousands of lines of boilerplate code.
Built-in governance
Establish user roles, enable SSO, and see who did what, when. With a unified supergraph, provide different views of your graph to different audiences using schema contracts.
How Wayfair Delivers Bespoke Solutions at Scale
Wayfair, one of the world‘s leading home goods brands, faces a unique technical challenge....
RetailMeNot Ships 40% Faster and Eliminates Downtime with their Supergraph￼
RetailMeNot, part of Ziff Davis, Inc, makes everyday life more affordable for shoppers. They...
A composable path to positive user experiences
An executive briefing paper by MIT Tech Review Insights. Learn how Booking.com, Zendesk, and...
