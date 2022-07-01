Your customers, like Wayfair, are using the supergraph. Don’t seed market share to competitors who are prioritizing giving developers what they want, GraphQL options.
1
Reduce maintenance overhead
Modernize your services faster, reduce API maintenance and versioning, and ship more robust experiences
2
Single source of truth
Create a supergraph that gives your developers a one-stop-shop to discover your digital capabilities.
3
Create guardrails
Build a GraphQL API that can serve both internal developers and external consumers, and define what each 3rd party can access without worrying about versioning.
4
Insights to eliminate debt
Understand how your APIs are being consumed so you can eliminate unneeded fields and tech debt.
5
Composable architecture? Future-proof.
Build and iterate on your applications and APIs faster without writing thousands of lines of boilerplate code.
How Square accelerates product development with Apollo GraphQL
Square has partnered with Apollo Graph to accelerate product development and improve customer...
Modernizing digital payments with a graph at PayPal
PayPal has remained at the forefront of the digital payment revolution for more than 20 years,...
How Wayfair Delivers Bespoke Solutions at Scale
Wayfair, one of the world’s leading home goods brands, faces a unique technical...
