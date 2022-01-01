Building a graph is no small feat, now it’s time to scale it safely. Empower backend teams to build and own their portion of the supergraph and validate if changes will break your experiences. Plus, define exactly what internal developers and external consumers (like Ulta & Starbucks) can access without worrying about versioning.
1
Do more with less
With Apollo, Walmart delivered a 3-year project in under 11 months, saving the organization more than $2.3M on that one project alone.
2
Free up developer resources
Booking.com estimated it’d take 12 engineers ~5 years to build the robust graph management solution Apollo provides OOTB (not including the hours they’d waste maintaining it instead of innovating).
3
We’re here to help
Our partnership with Netflix enables them to codevelop functionality with our team to accelerate product cycles. As a result, they grew their graph by 400% despite only adding 2 people in 2 years.
4
The latest GraphQL advancements
Our team is always expanding our functionality. Stay on the cutting edge of GraphQL without writing custom code for what you can get OOTB, and get access to a dedicated Solutions Architect.
5
Focus on innovation
Wayfair would’ve invested 100s of person-hours building out custom infrastructure to replicate what they get “built-in” with Apollo Studio, freeing up time to prioritize customer needs.
The supergraph helps Booking.com boost developer productivity and ship 40% faster
Founded in 1996 in Amsterdam, Booking.com grew from a small Dutch start-up to one of the...
How Expedia Increased Developer Velocity by 3x
Watch on-demand to learn how Expedia tackled their product velocity challenge with a...
A composable path to positive user experiences
An executive briefing paper by MIT Tech Review Insights. Learn how Booking.com, Zendesk, and...
Tom Skarzynski
Apollo GraphQL
E: tom.skarzynski@apollographql.com
T: (908) 370-2294