Building a graph is no small feat, now it’s time to scale it safely. Empower backend teams to build and own their portion of the supergraph and validate if changes will break your experiences. Plus, define exactly what internal developers and external consumers (like Ulta & Starbucks) can access without worrying about versioning.

1 Do more with less With Apollo, Walmart delivered a 3-year project in under 11 months, saving the organization more than $2.3M on that one project alone.

2 Free up developer resources Booking.com estimated it’d take 12 engineers ~5 years to build the robust graph management solution Apollo provides OOTB (not including the hours they’d waste maintaining it instead of innovating).

3 We’re here to help Our partnership with Netflix enables them to codevelop functionality with our team to accelerate product cycles. As a result, they grew their graph by 400% despite only adding 2 people in 2 years.

4 The latest GraphQL advancements Our team is always expanding our functionality. Stay on the cutting edge of GraphQL without writing custom code for what you can get OOTB, and get access to a dedicated Solutions Architect.