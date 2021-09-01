GraphQL Summit See how Expedia is innovating with the graph

Join us virtually at GraphQL Summit to hear how Expedia drives innovation with the graph. We’ll showcase significant updates to the Apollo Graph Platform to help travel companies easily create public and partner versions of their graphs to drive incremental bookings.

Sessions to check out:

1 Keynote: The Graph and the Future of Modern Development - See the latest updates to Apollo Graph Platform to help teams scale the graph faster.

2 Panel: Driving Transformative Change with the Graph - Listen to Rick Fast, SVP Engineering at Expedia, along with engineering leaders from Major League Baseball and Varo Bank why they are adopting the graph.