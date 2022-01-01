The Apollo Supergraph Platform is the only end-to-end GraphQL solution with all the capabilities you need to build, run, and manage your supergraph.
1
Eliminate breaking changes
Validate that changes won’t break your experiences, and notify relevant developers about potential issues in advance.
2
Gain a unified view of your graphs
View all your capabilities in one place, see what fields each client is calling, and pinpoint exactly what to fix if something is slow or not working. No need to search through multiple data sets.
3
Ship new features faster
Build and iterate on your applications and APIs quicker without writing thousands of lines of boilerplate code or duplicating efforts across teams.
4
Achieve separation of concerns
Give your front-end teams a single entry point to all of your data and ensure modularity on the back-end, so your teams can innovate and modernize independently of each other.
5
Streamline efficiencies
Ramp new developers faster by eliminating the need for them to figure out who created what API, create guidelines on how to use and make changes to your supergraph, and establish guardrails.
How Square accelerates product development with Apollo GraphQL
Square has partnered with Apollo Graph to accelerate product development and improve customer...
A composable path to positive user experiences
An executive briefing paper by MIT Tech Review Insights. Learn how Booking.com, Zendesk, and...
The Secret to Unlocking GraphQL at Scale
The promise of GraphQL is enticing – one API, one source of truth for all of your services,...
Peter Ashmore
Apollo GraphQL
E: peter.ashmore@apollographql.com