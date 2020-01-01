Scale your data graph across teams

Update your Schema without Restarting Your Gateway with Managed Federation

Federation can be run in two modes: unmanaged and managed.

With unmanaged federation, you configure your gateway with a list of your services. You restart your gateway to pick up changes from your underlying services and recompose your graph.

With managed federation, you push the schema from each of your services to Apollo Studio, our cloud GraphQL management platform. Studio composes them for you and creates a configuration file that your Gateway fetches on startup and polls regularly. This lets your gateway pick up changes to the graph without having to restart itself.