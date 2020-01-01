Platform
Pricing

THE APOLLO PLATFORM

An integrated solution to take you from a POC to a centralized graph, across thousands of engineers.

Learn more

REQUEST A DEMO

Tools for collaboration, observability, federation, and more.

See how we can help

APOLLO STUDIO

Develop

A central access point and hub for your team to stay up-to-date.

Deliver

Automatic tests for breaking changes in CI, and more.

Observe

Full insight into exactly how your graph is being used.

OPEN SOURCE

Apollo Client

Manage your full app's state and connect to queries seamlessly.

Apollo Federation

A single data graph composed from multiple underlying services.

Tooling

Devtools and editor extenions for support directly in your workflow.

DEVELOPERS

Hands-on TrainingNEW
Tutorials

EVENTS

GraphQL Summit Worldwide

Enterprise

Learn more about how we can help you make one uniform graph for your entire organization.

Learn more

Customers

Learn how Apollo is transforming the way industry leaders build apps.

Case studies

Guide

Read Apollo’s guide to scaling GraphQL in the Enterprise

GraphQL at Enterprise Scale

Security

Get in touch with us to request our SOC2 certificate.

Get in touch

ABOUT US

Leadership
Open Positions
Sign inCreate Account

APOLLO FEDERATION

Scale your data graph across teams

Apollo Federation lets teams build and operate services independently while contributing to the same overall graph. Let each service implement just the part of the graph it's responsible for. Empower your teams to go faster while embracing a single source of truth for your graph.

Read the Docs

Intelligently route queries across services with Apollo Gateway

At the center of Apollo Federation is the gateway, which composes the individual schemas of your services into a federated data graph and then routes incoming operations across those services. It determines a query plan for every request it receives and facilitates the request split and response combination automatically.

Work in any language with composable services

The declarative nature of composition allow you to federate a common graph even when your services are built in different languages and hosted in different locations. Each service implements a superset of the GraphQL syntax, using directives to define how its data should be composed into the graph.

Built for Service-Oriented Architectures

Apollo Federation is our answer for implementing GraphQL in a service-oriented architecture. It’s designed to replace schema stitching and solve pain points such as coordination, separation of concerns, and brittle gateway code. It also supports incremental evolution of your architecture so you can migrate to federation over time if you are migrating from a monolithic graph or consolidating multiple graphs.

Update your Schema without Restarting Your Gateway with Managed Federation

Federation can be run in two modes: unmanaged and managed.

With unmanaged federation, you configure your gateway with a list of your services. You restart your gateway to pick up changes from your underlying services and recompose your graph.

With managed federation, you push the schema from each of your services to Apollo Studio, our cloud GraphQL management platform. Studio composes them for you and creates a configuration file that your Gateway fetches on startup and polls regularly. This lets your gateway pick up changes to the graph without having to restart itself.

Gateway Stability

You can modify, add, and remove services from your graph without needing to modify or redeploy your gateway.

Composition Stability

Studio checks for successful composition before updating schema configuration, so your gateway is always running a valid schema.

Schema Checks

Studio's Schema Checks will also check for valid composition if running on a graph using managed federation.

Query Plan Visualization

Studio's Explorer will calculate query plans inline with your operations as you write them.

Hear what our customers are saying

Ready to get started?

Get in touch with us and let us know how we can support you and your team to build your data graph.

Contact Sales

Explore Apollo Federation

October 23rd

Course

Getting Started with Apollo Federation

October 5th

Talk

Your First Federated Schema with Apollo Server

October 23rd

Stream

Setting Up Federation in Apollo Studio

View Collection
© 2021 Apollo Graph Inc.
Company
About UsCareersOpen PositionsTeamInterns
Community
GraphQL SummitApollo SpectrumBlog
Help
Contact an ExpertGet SupportWebsite Terms of ServiceProduct Terms of ServicePrivacy Policy