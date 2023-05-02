Announcing the end-of-life schedule for Fed 1 in Studio

Last updated May 2, 2023

Since 2020, we have optimized the way supergraph runtimes fetch schemas reliably without the need to restart your server every time a subgraph changes. This project was known as Uplink. We created Uplink with the ability to not only download the supergraph schema but have strict ordering guarantees and multi-cloud availability.

With this improvement, we are now announcing the end-of-life of previous versions of managed federation that recomposes at runtime by downloading subgraph schemas from Google Cloud Storage. For the last several months, new usage of this less efficient mechanism has been disabled as well as any adoption of Fed 1 in Studio. Starting December 31, 2023, if you are running managed federation with a Gateway version below 2.x, you will stop receiving all updates to your supergraph since these versions use Google Cloud Storage.

What can you do? We recommend migrating to the Apollo Router.

The Apollo Router is a configurable, high-performance router for a self-hosted supergraph. If you already have an existing self-hosted supergraph that currently uses @apollo/gateway , you can move to the Apollo Router without needing to change any other part of your supergraph! To learn how to migrate from @apollo/gateway to Apollo Router please refer to the guide.

For more information regarding Apollo’s software lifecycle policies and an up-to-date list of actively maintained software versions, please visit the Apollo launch stages documentation.