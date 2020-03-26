Introducing Apollo Mission Briefing 🚀

Let’s be real: It can be hard to find the time to consume a dense, 10-minute read about technical best practices. As much as we love churning those posts out on the Apollo publication, we don’t want time to stand between you and leveling up your GraphQL skills.
That’s why we’re excited to launch Apollo Mission Briefing, a brand new video series starring the newest member of the Apollo team, Peggy Rayzis! She’ll be making topical, bite-sized videos featuring the GraphQL tips and tricks that you most want to learn. And based on the response to this tweet, there’s a lot to cover:
We want to make sure we’re covering the GraphQL knowledge you need, so tweet us with #missionbriefing with the topics you want us to tackle next. And of course, subscribe to our channel to get the latest episodes as we publish them.
Without further ado, here’s our inaugural episode!
Apollo Mission Briefing 001: Apollo Client 2.0
In the first episode of Mission Briefing, you’ll learn how to connect a GraphQL server to Apollo Client 2.0. You’ll also learn how to customize your Apollo Client cache and network interface with Apollo Link. Enjoy!
For those following along, here are the examples covered in this episode:
Stay tuned for more snack-sized GraphQL goodness!
Written by
Thea Lamkin
Stay in our orbit!
Become an Apollo insider and get first access to new features, best practices, and community events. Oh, and no junk mail. Ever.
Make this article better!
Was this post helpful? Have suggestions? Consider so we can improve it for future readers ✨.