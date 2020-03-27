Our first GraphQL meetup in San Francisco, on May 26, 2016

Last updated March 27, 2020

We’re hosting our first ever GraphQL meetup in San Francisco on May 26th. We’ll have talks and a discussion panel with people from some of the most exiting GraphQL projects out there today: Lee Byron and Joseph Savona from Facebook’s GraphQL and Relay teams, Syrus Akbary from Graphene, Clay Allsopp from GraphQLHub, and Jonas Helfer and myself from Apollo!

See the details here: http://www.meetup.com/GraphQL-SF/events/231107183/

Come hang out, and invite your friends in the San Francisco bay area if they are interested in GraphQL!