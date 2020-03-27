Our first GraphQL meetup in San Francisco, on May 26, 2016

We’re hosting our first ever GraphQL meetup in San Francisco on May 26th. We’ll have talks and a discussion panel with people from some of the most exiting GraphQL projects out there today: Lee Byron and Joseph Savona from Facebook’s GraphQL and Relay teams, Syrus Akbary from Graphene, Clay Allsopp from GraphQLHub, and Jonas Helfer and myself from Apollo!
See the details here: http://www.meetup.com/GraphQL-SF/events/231107183/
Come hang out, and invite your friends in the San Francisco bay area if they are interested in GraphQL!
Written by
Sashko Stubailo
