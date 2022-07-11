July 11, 2022

Apollo earns SOC 2 Type II compliance

Corey Lewis

We’re excited to announce that Apollo is now SOC 2 Type II certified, an incredibly important milestone for us that demonstrates the investment we’ve put into building a safe and secure product and organization over the years. 

SOC 2 Type II certification is a third-party audit that’s part of the American Institute of CPA’s (AICPA) Service Organization Control reporting platform. It’s a necessity for any cloud SaaS business today. In order to achieve SOC 2 compliance, companies like Apollo must undergo a rigorous audit of the security policies and controls it has in place to protect its customers’ data. This certification means that Apollo has written – and operates our business – based on a set of comprehensive information security policies and procedures.

You can request a copy of our Type II audit through your customer service team.

Apollo values your security

One of our core company values is empowering others – setting people up, both inside and outside the company, to do their best work. This certification demonstrates that value by letting our customers know that every bit of information they put into their supergraph is being handled safely and securely. We will continue to focus on, and extend our commitment to security so that, as more and more companies use the supergraph to power the world’s most important apps, they will know Apollo takes their data security seriously.

Written by

Corey Lewis

Read more by Corey Lewis

Stay in our orbit!

Become an Apollo insider and get first access to new features, best practices, and community events. Oh, and no junk mail. Ever.

Make this article better!

Was this post helpful? Have suggestions? Consider so we can improve it for future readers ✨.

Similar posts

June 14, 2022

How to use Apollo Sandbox on your localhost

by Danielle Man
June 7, 2022

Improved embedding for Apollo Explorer!

by Parul Schroff
May 18, 2022

The supergraph: a new way to think about GraphQL

by Matt DeBergalis

Company

Community

Help