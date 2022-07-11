Apollo earns SOC 2 Type II compliance

We’re excited to announce that Apollo is now SOC 2 Type II certified, an incredibly important milestone for us that demonstrates the investment we’ve put into building a safe and secure product and organization over the years.

SOC 2 Type II certification is a third-party audit that’s part of the American Institute of CPA’s (AICPA) Service Organization Control reporting platform. It’s a necessity for any cloud SaaS business today. In order to achieve SOC 2 compliance, companies like Apollo must undergo a rigorous audit of the security policies and controls it has in place to protect its customers’ data. This certification means that Apollo has written – and operates our business – based on a set of comprehensive information security policies and procedures.

You can request a copy of our Type II audit through your customer service team.

Apollo values your security

One of our core company values is empowering others – setting people up, both inside and outside the company, to do their best work. This certification demonstrates that value by letting our customers know that every bit of information they put into their supergraph is being handled safely and securely. We will continue to focus on, and extend our commitment to security so that, as more and more companies use the supergraph to power the world’s most important apps, they will know Apollo takes their data security seriously.