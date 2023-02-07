Introducing the Apollo Trust Center

Today, we’re launching our new Trust Center, a single source of truth for Apollo’s security, compliance, reliability, and legal documentation.

Here’s what you need to know.

Understanding the Apollo Trust Center

The Apollo Trust Center is for anyone with questions or needs concerning Apollo’s compliance, security, reliability, or legal policies. From the Trust Center, you can learn about Apollo’s approach to earning customer trust, and, most importantly, you can request and download a wide variety of Apollo’s security, compliance, and legal documentation including:

Apollo’s SOC 2 report

Summaries of third-party penetration tests for Apollo GraphOS and Apollo Router

Prefilled industry-standard security questionnaires

All of our published reliability metrics

Apollo’s legal documentation required for privacy alignment

It’s everything that we expect from vendors, in a single portal, tied with a bow 🎀

Compliance and security

In the Trust Center, you’ll find a Compliance and Security page with answers to questions about the security of the Apollo GraphOS platform and how we can strengthen your posture. We offer information on vulnerability patching, internal and third-party penetration testing, and testing practices for our Business Continuity Plan.

Bookmark the Trust Center for annual refreshers and ongoing compliance needs like SOC 2 reports. The Compliance and Security page has everything you need to evaluate before using us and each year going forward.

Reliability

GraphOS is a critical part of our customers’ stack, so reliability is a critical concern for us at Apollo. Our customers need confidence that features like Uplink, the schema registry, and Contracts will be available. For cloud customers who trust Apollo to manage routing infrastructure in the critical path, this is even more important. On the Reliability page, you can read more about how we approach matters like failovers, backups, and redundancy.

Legal and privacy

Lastly, we’ve put all paperwork associated with legal and privacy compliance on the Legal page. There, you’ll find information about how Apollo’s legal team helps customers comply with the European Union’s GDPR, California’s Consumer Privacy Act, and more. Working with Apollo means one less scavenger hunt for privacy policies and data processing addendums.

Finding the right security resources

Apollo’s Trust Center is designed to help you quickly and securely onboard Apollo into your stack and maintain our security health together each year.

If you’re interested in Apollo GraphOS technical content about cross-origin request forgery protection, access control in the Apollo Router, and similar materials, check out the Resources portal.

One of the most exciting offshoots of the Trust Center that we’re most excited about is creating new GraphOS security content. Security is one of the most requested topics customers ask us about and we can’t wait to talk about it. So go check out the Trust Center. Click around, download a security report, and explore. If you’ve got feedback, questions, or suggestions, we’d love to hear from you on the Apollo Community forum.