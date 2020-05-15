Latest Backend Auth posts

May 15, 2020

Setting Up Authentication and Authorization with Apollo Federation

AuthBackend

When building out a distributed GraphQL architecture with Apollo Federation, we will often need to limit query access based on who requested the data (authentication) and whether they’re allowed to see or change the data they requested (authorization).

May 26, 2020

Email & password authentication with accounts-js and Apollo Server

AuthBackendCommunity

accounts-js is a fullstack authentication and accounts-management for Javascript. We provide you with a set of tools to authenticate and manage your users in your application. These tools work with REST, GraphQL and are database agnostic. We will implement the Authentication GraphQL API in NodeJS using accounts-js and Apollo. At the end of this article, our server […]

May 15, 2018

Authorization in GraphQL

AuthBackend

At some point (probably pretty early on) when building a GraphQL endpoint, you’ll probably have to face the question of how to control who can see and interact with the data in your API. You may have heard people say things like “GraphQL doesn’t care how authentication or authorization works” which is technically true if […]

March 18, 2016

Access Control in GraphQL

by Jonas Helfer
March 14, 2016

A guide to authentication in GraphQL

by Jonas Helfer

