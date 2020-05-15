When building out a distributed GraphQL architecture with Apollo Federation, we will often need to limit query access based on who requested the data (authentication) and whether they’re allowed to see or change the data they requested (authorization).
accounts-js is a fullstack authentication and accounts-management for Javascript. We provide you with a set of tools to authenticate and manage your users in your application. These tools work with REST, GraphQL and are database agnostic. We will implement the Authentication GraphQL API in NodeJS using accounts-js and Apollo. At the end of this article, our server […]
At some point (probably pretty early on) when building a GraphQL endpoint, you’ll probably have to face the question of how to control who can see and interact with the data in your API. You may have heard people say things like “GraphQL doesn’t care how authentication or authorization works” which is technically true if […]