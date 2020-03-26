5 things they don’t want you to know about React-Apollo

Last updated March 26, 2020

This is a guest post from Kurtis Kemple, tech lead on the UI team @MLS.

All jokes aside, react-apollo is an amazing tool that allows you to solve some really hard data fetching problems with very minimal code. It integrates very easily with existing and greenfield apps and supports Redux integration. If you want to use GraphQL, it’s a tool that I highly recommend investigating.

Over the last few months at Major League Soccer, we have been working a lot with GraphQL/Apollo and have discovered some really interesting tricks (and things that aren’t exactly “tricks”, but are still pretty awesome) you can use to solve some of the more common data fetching/handling issues in building highly dynamic applications. Here are our top five, along with code examples showing how they work.

This is not an “intro to react-apollo” example, so if you’re unfamiliar with the project I highly recommend reading the docs first!

1.Dealing with Pagination

A problem that most developers face is fetching paginated data. React-apollo makes this a pretty trivial thing with the fetchMore method off of the data prop. This method allows you to repeat the same query with new variables and then alter the original response, adding the new results to the old.

import React , { Component } from 'react' ; import { graphql } from 'react-apollo' ; import { gql } from 'graphql-tools' ; const QUERY = gql ` query MatchesByDate($date: Int) { matches(date: $date) { id minute period highlights { ... } ... } } ` ; class MatchList extends Component { render ( ) { const ( { data : { loading , errors , matches } } ) = this . props ; return ( < div className = " matchlist " > { loading && < div className = " loader " /> } { errors && < div className = " errors " > ... </ div > } { ! loading && ! matches && < span className = " none " > No Matches Found! </ span > } { ! loading && matches && matches . map ( match => < div className = " match " > ... </ div > ) } { ! loading && matches && < button onClick = { this . onFetchMore } > Fetch More Matches </ button > } </ div > ) ; } onFetchMore = ( ) => { const ( { data : { matches , fetchMore } } ) = this . props ; fetchMore ( { variables : { date : matches [ matches . length - 1 ] . date } , updateQuery : ( previousResult , { fetchMoreResult , queryVariables } ) => { return { ... previousResult , matches : [ ... previousResult . matches , ... fetchMoreResult . matches , ] , } ; } , } ) ; } } export default graphql ( QUERY ) ( MatchList ) ;

2. Conditional Data Fetching

There may be times when you only want to fetch data if some requirements are met — for example, one case might be offering more functionality for desktop users. We can accomplish things like this by using the compose higher order component that react-apollo provides in conjunction with the skip config property. The skip property allows you to tell react-apollo to skip queries based on certain parameters (in most cases based on the props passed to the component).

import React from 'react' ; import { compose , graphql } from 'react-apollo' ; import { gql } from 'graphql-tools' ; import MatchSummary from '...' ; import MatchHighlights from '...' ; const MATCH_SUMMARY_QUERY = gql ` query MatchSummary($id: Int) { match(id: $id) { minute period home { score } away { score } } } ` ; const MATCH_HIGHLIGHTS_QUERY = gql ` query MatchHighlights($id: Int) { match(id: $id) { highlights { ... } } } ` ; const Match = ( { media , data : { loading , errors , match } } ) => < div className = " matchlist " > { loading && < div className = " loader " /> } { errors && < div className = " errors " > ... </ div > } { ! loading && < MatchSummary match = { match } /> } { } { ! loading && media === 'desktop' && < MatchHighlights match = { match } /> } </ div > ; export default compose ( graphql ( MATCH_SUMMARY_QUERY ) , graphql ( MATCH_HIGHLIGHTS_QUERY , { skip : ( { media } ) => media !== 'desktop' , } ) , ) ( Match ) ;

3. Batching Requests

Another common problem faced when building client applications is dealing with overly chatty networks. We need to be mindful of how much we talk to services, especially when target audiences may have low connection speeds or limited data plans.

To deal with this problem at MLS, we actually bring in apollo-client directly. I’ve included it in this post because we’re going to create our own network interface to give to react-apollo — one that supports batching requests!

import React from 'react' ; import { ApolloClient , ApolloProvider } from 'react-apollo' ; import { createBatchingNetworkInterface } from 'apollo-client' ; import App from '...' ; const client = new ApolloClient ( { networkInterface : createBatchingNetworkInterface ( { uri : '...' , batchInterval : 100 , } ) , } ) ; export default ( ) => < ApolloProvider client = { client } > < App /> </ ApolloProvider > ;

4. Fallback Data Fetching

Sometimes you may want to show a fallback to users when you get an empty response from a particular query. At MLS we faced an issue where we wanted to display a match timeline if there were no highlights available. To solve this we either have to 1) fetch the data for both upfront every time (not ideal), or 2) see if we got a result for the highlights, and if not, request the timeline instead.

import React from 'react' ; import { compose , graphql } from 'react-apollo' ; import { gql } from 'graphql-tools' ; import MatchSummary from '...' ; import MatchHighlights from '...' ; import MatchTimeline from '...' ; const MATCH_SUMMARY_QUERY = gql ` query MatchSummary($date: Int) { match(date: $date) { id minute period home { score } away { score } } } ` ; const MATCH_HIGHLIGHTS_QUERY = gql ` query MatchHighlights($date: Int) { match(date: $date) { id highlights { ... } } } ` ; const MATCH_TIMELINE_QUERY = gql ` query MatchTimeline($date: Int) { match(date: $date) { minute goals { ... } bookings { ... } } } ` ; const Timeline = ( { data : { loading , errors , match } } ) => < div className = " timeline " > { loading && < div className = " loader " /> } { errors && < div className = " errors " > ... </ div > } { ! loading && < MatchTimeline match = { match } /> } </ div > ; const TimelineWithData = graphql ( MATCH_TIMELINE_QUERY ) ( Timeline ) ; const Match = ( { data : { loading , errors , match } } ) => < div className = " match " > { loading && < div className = " loader " /> } { errors && < div className = " errors " > ... </ div > } { ! loading && < MatchSummary match = { match } /> } { } { ! loading && match . highlights && < MatchHiglights match = { match } /> } { } { ! loading && ! match . highlights && < TimelineWithData /> } </ div > ; export default compose ( graphql ( MATCH_SUMMARY_QUERY ) , graphql ( MATCH_HIGHLIGHTS_QUERY ) , ) ( Match ) ;

5. Polling

At MLS we decided to move away from real-time push in favor of polling for a number of reasons, but a big driving factor was moving to GraphQL. Once we saw how easy it was to fine-tune data fetching in react-apollo via the pollInterval option on the config object, we knew we would easily be able to achieve that real-time feel that is necessary for our industry.

import React from 'react' ; import { graphql } from 'react-apollo' ; import { gql } from 'graphql-tools' ; import MatchSummary from '...' ; const MATCH_SUMMARY_QUERY = gql ` query MatchSummary($date: Int) { match(date: $date) { id minute period home { score } away { score } highlights {...} goals {...} bookings {...} } } ` ; const Match = ( { data : { loading , errors , match } } ) => < div className = " match " > { loading && < div className = " loader " /> } { errors && < div className = " errors " > ... </ div > } { ! loading && < MatchSummary match = { match } /> } </ div > ; export default graphql ( MATCH_SUMMARY_QUERY , { options : props => ( { pollInterval : props . pollInterval } ) , } ) ( Match ) ;

If you’re curious about how we are implementing GraphQL on the backend, check out my other post on the MLS engineering blog. If you want to know more about the benefits we saw from moving to GraphQL, take a look at my co-worker Peggy Rayzis’s post on the subject!

If you have any questions about our experience, please feel free to leave a comment or reach out to me on the Twitter!