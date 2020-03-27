Come speak at GraphQL Summit 2017!

Last updated March 27, 2020

Last year on October 26, 2016, 350 developers packed the Pearl in San Francisco to hear leaders at Facebook, Coursera, Shopify, GitHub, and more speak at the world’s first conference dedicated entirely to GraphQL.

We were so thrilled by the level of excitement for the GraphQL technology and ecosystem that the team at Apollo decided to make this year’s conference longer, bigger, and more focused on the technical questions GraphQL adopters are eager to explore. You will hear from developers and engineering leaders using GraphQL in large, production applications, as well as those at the forefront of the community building the services and open source tools to make that possible.

The event highlights

A fantastic venue at Bespoke, in the center of San Francisco

700+ GraphQL developers

1 track, featuring everything from GraphQL fundamentals to advanced implementation topics

2 full days of talks

1 kick-off party on October 25

Submit your talk

Our Call for Proposals will be open until July 31, 2017. Feel free to submit multiple proposals, but include as much detail as possible.

We are looking for a diverse group of speakers to cover everything today’s GraphQL developer needs to know about using it in production, from how to handle incremental adoption and caching to using cutting-edge features like live queries and subscriptions. We also welcome talks about new open source tools being developed in the community.

A full list of recommended topics can be found on the CFP site. For more inspiration, check out our YouTube playlist from GraphQL Summit 2016.

Note: We are still working out the particulars around travel and accommodation assistance for accepted speakers. However, CFP selection will be need-blind and financial circumstances should absolutely not prevent you from applying.

A new MC!

We’re very excited to announce Lee Byron as our official conference MC! Lee is one of the creators and current maintainers of the GraphQL specification and reference implementation at Facebook. You may have seen him and his bowtie speak before here or here or here or here. He also maintains graphql.org, GraphQL’s official documentation site.

Stay tuned

In the next couple of weeks, we’ll be releasing our first batches of advanced tickets and announcing our first few speakers. Here are your best ways to keep on top of Summit details and news:

Follow @graphqlsummit and #graphqlsummit on Twitter.

Sign up for our mailing list on summit.graphql.com.

Email summit@graphql.com with questions about sponsorships or other inquiries.

Tweet me at @thelamkin with questions about the CFP or how to get involved!

We’re looking forward to seeing your talk proposals!