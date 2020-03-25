GraphQL Summit talk videos are out!

This year’s GraphQL Summit conference was in San Francisco on October 25-26. It was an incredible event with tons of talks, panels, and hallway discussions about moving the GraphQL community forward.
If you couldn’t make it this year, we’ve put together a three-minute highlight video to capture the electric atmosphere at the event:
And now, without further ado, here’s the full playlist on YouTube with all 30 talk videos:
GraphQL Summit 2017 video full playlist
If you’ve got some time off in the coming weeks, that’s a great opportunity to kick back, make some tea, and start absorbing the GraphQL knowledge above. Don’t forget to like and share your favorites, so that we can know what kinds of content to focus on for next year!
Apollo content from GraphQL Summit
Now that the conference is over, we’ve had some time to look back and put together a list of the talks most relevant for our subscribers here on the blog. These are talks that showcase new developments in Apollo technologies, and how people in the community have been improving them and going to production. We’ve got three categories of talks organized below:
- Full-length talks from the Apollo team
- Lightning talks about Apollo from contributors
- Talks from companies like New York Times and KLM about their Apollo journey
Talks from the Apollo team
We were really excited that three Apollo team members were able to present at the conference, about some very cutting-edge GraphQL topics:
Universal GraphQL: How to use GraphQL beyond the frontend
By James Baxley
This talk presented a future for GraphQL where it goes beyond loading data into your UI from a GraphQL server, including client-side data management, integration into design tools like Sketch, internet of things, and more. He also launched Apollo Client 2.0 on stage during his presentation!
Watch the talk on YouTube, and read the Apollo Client 2.0 announcement on our blog.
Apollo Client 2.0: More than GraphQL
By Peggy Rayzis
This was a more technical deep dive into how the new Apollo Client release enables some of the concepts presented in James’ talk. Watch it for details about how managing client-side data or accessing REST APIs directly might work with the extension points in the new release.
Watch the talk on YouTube, or read the summary on our blog!
The GraphQL Stack: How everything fits together
Sashko explained where GraphQL is today and how we as a community can continue to expand on its main benefits. This talk covers topics like caching, performance tracing, schema stitching, GraphQL gateways, and more.
Watch the talk on YouTube, or read the summary on our blog!
Lightning talks
These are bite-sized (7–10 minute) bits of goodness on very focused topics. There were a lot of lightning talks at the conference, and all of them were fantastic. The below talks were especially exciting for us, since Apollo contributors got to present some of the tools they had been working on for many months:
- Devtools for GraphQL by Danielle Man covered developer tools that give you insight into your GraphQL clients.
- Building mobile apps with GraphQL by Martijn Walraven explained the benefits of using GraphQL with your native iOS or Android app.
- Supercharge your GraphQL development by Jon Wong showed off some of the development processes and tools that you can easily set up to improve your GraphQL experience.
- Type safe data access in your JavaScript GraphQL apps by Lewis Chung explained how to use code generation to automatically get Flow and TypeScript type definitions from your GraphQL schema and queries.
- Schema-first development with React Storybook by Abhi Aiyer adds a lot more detail to the GraphQL-First development process that was a big topic at the 2016 GraphQL summit. Abhi presents a new tool that integrates GraphQL into React Storybook to help facilitate faster UI development.
Production stories
Three other talks really stood out to us, since they brought up really exciting use cases and stories from building out new Apollo-based GraphQL platforms for production:
- Moving the New York Times to GraphQL by Scott Taylor outlined the decisions and tradeoffs made when converting the New York Times platform to GraphQL. Since the talk, Scott and his colleague Jeremy Gayed have also published an article about their new Apollo-based architecture.
- Building a large scale web app on GraphQL by Ugur Korfali and Tom Suijkerbuijk covered the process of creating a new Angular, GraphQL, and Apollo-based platform for KLM and Air France, to be used by over 95 million passengers a year.
- The sane approach for getting GraphQL working in a complicated API by Brian Douglas used some awesome sandwich-based analogies to explain how he incrementally added GraphQL to his architecture by wrapping it around existing APIs at Netlify.
That’s all for today! If you watch all of the above talks, you’ll be well on your way to being an expert in current trends in GraphQL and Apollo.
