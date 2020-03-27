Highlights from GraphQL Summit 2018

Last updated March 27, 2020

It’s been three weeks since the 2018 edition of GraphQL Summit concluded, and we’re still beaming from all of the excitement and energy of the GraphQL community. With over 850 developers in attendance, 35 talks, and countless hallway conversations, we were so inspired by all the learnings and best practices shared by speakers and attendees alike.

If there’s one main takeaway from the conference, it’s that GraphQL has transformed into a developer mega-trend. Still not convinced? Watch the beginning of Apollo CEO Geoff Schmidt’s keynote to witness the explosive growth of GraphQL for yourself.

Now that all of the talks are live on the GraphQL Summit site, I wanted to highlight a few that I thought captured some of the most important ideas learned for doing GraphQL right:

If you’re looking for examples of companies adopting GraphQL, we’ve got that too: Audi, Braintree, Netflix, PayPal, SurveyMonkey, TV 2 Denmark and others all walked us through their GraphQL journeys.

We’re so excited to see what the future holds for GraphQL and can’t wait to see you at next year’s GraphQL Summit! 🚀 Let us know which talks you enjoyed in the comments.