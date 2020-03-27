Join our first Apollo Day webcast, live from Seattle on July 16th

Last updated March 27, 2020

Rolling out GraphQL at your company? Whether you’re just getting started or scaling a production deployment, attending an Apollo Day will help you learn best practices from the experts at Apollo and hear technical talks from engineers at Expedia already using it in production. You’ll also get a front row seat to learn about a new platform capability we’re excited to announce at the event. And for the first time, we are broadcasting every session from Seattle live!

You will learn how to:

Plot a strategy to adopt GraphQL on top of existing REST APIs and microservices

Create a GraphQL microservices architecture by composing schemas into one graph for your company

Manage local and remote state in React apps seamlessly

Implement a build/test/deploy workflow that allows product teams to safely make changes to their schema

Monitor GraphQL-specific performance and errors, integrated with your existing systems like Datadog, PagerDuty, Slack, etc.

Agenda: