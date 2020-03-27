Join our first Apollo Day webcast, live from Seattle on July 16th

Last updated March 27, 2020
Rolling out GraphQL at your company? Whether you’re just getting started or scaling a production deployment, attending an Apollo Day will help you learn best practices from the experts at Apollo and hear technical talks from engineers at Expedia already using it in production. You’ll also get a front row seat to learn about a new platform capability we’re excited to announce at the event. And for the first time, we are broadcasting every session from Seattle live!
You will learn how to:
- Plot a strategy to adopt GraphQL on top of existing REST APIs and microservices
- Create a GraphQL microservices architecture by composing schemas into one graph for your company
- Manage local and remote state in React apps seamlessly
- Implement a build/test/deploy workflow that allows product teams to safely make changes to their schema
- Monitor GraphQL-specific performance and errors, integrated with your existing systems like Datadog, PagerDuty, Slack, etc.
Agenda:
- 11:30am – 12:15pm Check-in & Lunch
- 12:15pm – 12:45pm Welcome by Matt DeBergalis, CTO at Apollo
- 12:45pm – 1:15pm The GraphQL developer experience with Danielle Man, Engineering Manager at Apollo
- 1:15pm – 1:45pm Coffee break and networking
- 1:45pm – 2:15pm Introducing Apollo Federation with James Baxley III, Engineering Manager at Apollo
- 2:15pm – 3:00pm Creating a federated schema for a global company by Shane Myrick, Senior Software Developer at Expedia Group
- 3.00pm – 3:30pm React Native talk from James Reggio
- 3:30pm – 4:00pm Open Q&A with our speakers
- 4:00pm – 5:00pm Refreshments, Learn from Apollo Engineers & Networking Sign up for the webcast here or register to join us in-person in Seattle here.
Written by
Julia Black
Stay in our orbit!
Become an Apollo insider and get first access to new features, best practices, and community events. Oh, and no junk mail. Ever.
Make this article better!
Was this post helpful? Have suggestions? Consider so we can improve it for future readers ✨.