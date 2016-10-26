Speak at GraphQL Summit!

Last updated March 27, 2020

To say that it’s been an exciting year for the GraphQL community would be a huge understatement. GraphQL started in 2012 as a project at Facebook to request and deliver their mobile and web app data. Today, it is being used at many other companies, has inspired a collection of community-driven open source libraries, and integrates with a variety of frontends, databases, and backend frameworks.

At Apollo, we’ve been hard at work helping to showcase the amazing stories and projects that have surfaced in the past few months. We’ve organized one GraphQL meetup already and there’s another coming up tomorrow.

With all the amazing GraphQL talks happening in conferences and meetups around the world, and the fact that there never seemed to be enough room in our meetup lineups for everyone we wanted to hear from, we decided it was time to plan a conference dedicated entirely to GraphQL.

The Summit

Today, we launched our event site for GraphQL Summit, the first-ever GraphQL conference. Be sure to check out the full site to see what’s in store. Here are the highlights:

When: 9am- 6:30pm, October 26, 2016

We’re also thrilled to already have a stellar group of featured speakers on board from projects and companies you’ll recognize:

Call for Speakers

We have a few spots left in the agenda for speakers. Come tell us about your GraphQL best practices, how you use and build GraphQL tools, and how you run GraphQL in production!

Submit your talk by 12am on September 15, 2016.