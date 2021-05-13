Join us for Apollo Day in NYC and San Francisco in May

Last updated May 13, 2021

We’re excited to announce that our engineers are hosting the next round of Apollo Days in NYC on May 14 and San Francisco on May 22. If you’re rolling out GraphQL at your company, whether just getting started or scaling a production deployment, attending an Apollo Day will help you implement practical steps to modernize your apps using GraphQL. You will learn how to:

Plot a strategy to adopt GraphQL on top of existing REST APIs and microservices

Create a GraphQL microservices architecture by composing schemas into one graph for your company

Manage local and remote state in React apps seamlessly

Implement a build/test/deploy workflow that allows product teams to safely make changes to their schema

Monitor GraphQL-specific performance and errors, integrated with your existing systems like Datadog, PagerDuty, Slack, etc.

Come learn best practices from the experts at Apollo and hear technical talks from engineers at companies like Expedia and NY Times already using it in production. SAMPLE AGENDA

12:00pm-1:00pm Check-in & Lunch

1:00pm-1:30pm Welcome and Keynote

1:30pm-2:30pm Ask the Experts: A hands-on Apollo platform demo followed by a Q&A session with Apollo engineers

2:30–3:00pm Coffee break and networking

3:00–3:30pm The GraphQL developer experience

3:30–4:30pm Technical deep dives with customers and community members

4:30–5:00pm Fireside discussion with an Apollo executive and special guest

5:00–7:00pm Cocktails & Networking

Don’t miss this opportunity to hear from and network with some of the leading GraphQL experts in the US. Sign up now for NYC on May 14 or San Francisco on May 22