Announcing Apollo Internships for 2022

Last updated December 17, 2021

Apollo GraphQL is busy! With millions of downloads of our open source product every week, customers like Walmart, Peloton, and Netflix (just to name a few), and our recent $1.5 billion valuation, this is an exciting time to be working at Apollo. If you are looking for a 2022 internship at a company tackling interesting projects and building the future of GraphQL technology, you want to be at Apollo.

Making a real world impact

Our interns do not work on small side projects that never see the light of day. They are in the thick of it, working side by side with more senior members of our teams on the projects and problems that are of immediate importance to our enterprise customers and open source users. Our interns are treated like full-time team members: they come to the vital team meetings and company all-hands, they are hands-on in our product and process, and — if the internship goes well — they could be looking at a full-time offer letter at the end of the internship. (All of our 2020 interns received and accepted full-time offers!)

This isn’t our first rodeo

Apollo has five years of successful full-stack engineering internships under our belt. Check out some of the work our past interns have done! For the first time, we have expanded our program for 2022 and are looking for interns across multiple functions and teams. Here is a little bit of information about each of our internships:

Engineering. Open to Winter, Spring, Summer, or Fall 2022 interns. Our Engineering teams are looking for people interested in the following: full-stack, frontend, or backend product engineering; distributed systems engineering; libraries/framework engineering; ops work, and data science. Engineering interns can be recent graduates from university or boot camps or rising seniors graduating no later than Fall 2023.

Design. Open to Spring, Summer, or Fall 2022 interns. Our Product Design team is looking for someone with a portfolio showcasing a strong foundation in UX/UI design, visual design, and/or interaction design, as well as case studies that demonstrate your design process. Design interns can be recent graduates from university or boot camps or rising seniors graduating no later than Fall 2023.

Product Management. Open to Summer 2022 interns currently enrolled in an MBA program with an expected graduation of 2023. Our product team is looking for people interested in customer research, data analysis, and pairing with our current PMs.

Sales. Open to Winter, Spring, or Summer 2022. Our Sales Development team is looking for someone who is interested in learning the top-of-funnel sales motion, prospecting for customers, and working with our Account Executives on qualifying and building sales pipeline. This internship is open to someone who is looking to make a pivot in their career to sales or someone in school who will graduate by the beginning of the internship in 2022.

Marketing. Open to Spring and/or Summer 2022. If you are in school, there is an option to work part-time during school in Spring and move to full-time in Summer 2022. The Demand Generation team is looking for somone excited to learn content creation, building out nurtures, and how to run campaigns. This internship is open to someone who is looking to make a pivot in their career to sales or someone in school who will graduate no lalter than Fall 2023.

Work from (almost) anywhere

All internships are virtual and open to people anywhere in the United States and Canada. Apollo GraphQL is also dedicated to bringing in talent that is historically underrepresented. We have a globally-used product and we want to help cultivate the next generation of tech workers.

Come work with us at Apollo

Apply, and let’s have a conversation to see if Apollo is right for you!

We take our commitment to our interns seriously. We want to provide you with a great opportunity to learn and grow. If you enjoy working on fast-paced, cutting-edge technology and want to interact with seasoned team members during your internship, Apollo is where it’s at!