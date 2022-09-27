Announcing Apollo’s 2023 Internship and Early Career Program

2023 is going to be an exciting time to work at Apollo! We are seeing millions of downloads of our open source product every week and we are the market leader in GraphQL technology. If you are looking for an internship or new grad opportunity where you can tackle interesting, business-critical problems and build the future of GraphQL, Apollo is the place to be!

We have three types of roles available for 2023: internships, apprenticeships, and new grad opportunities. So if you are a student or early career professional excited to take that next step at a fantastic start-up, read on.

Making a real world impact

At some places interns work on small side projects that may never see the light of day, but not at Apollo. Just like our new grads, our interns and apprentices work side by side with more senior members of our teams on projects and problems that are of immediate importance to our enterprise customers and open source users. They come to the vital team meetings and company all-hands, they are hands-on in our product and process, and — if the internship or apprenticeship goes well — they could be looking at a full-time offer letter at the completion of their program.

For new grads, Apollo is a great opportunity to stretch yourself and grow. We’re a start-up which means that you will have a chance to take on all sorts of work and continue to learn. But don’t just take my word for it – here’s Danielle talking about her journey from new grad to Senior Director of Engineering at Apollo.

This isn’t our first rodeo

Here at Apollo, we love having interns and hiring new grads! We have six years of successful university hiring under our belt. Check out some of the work our past interns have done!

Here is a little information about what we are looking for in 2023:

New Grad Opportunities

New Grads: We are looking to hire new grad engineers who graduate in 2023. We are specifically looking for backend systems engineers and full-stack engineers for these roles. These roles are open to people anywhere in the United States or Canada, beginning after graduation anytime in 2023.

Internships

Design. Our Product Design team is looking for someone with a portfolio showcasing a strong foundation in UX/UI design, visual design, and/or interaction design, as well as case studies that demonstrate your design process. Dates: Open to Winter, Spring, Summer, or Fall 2023 internship. Graduation information: For this internship, we are looking for a rising senior graduating in 2024.

Developer Documentation. Our Education team is looking for someone with a strong technical background and a passion for technical writing. Dates: Open to Winter, Spring, Summer, or Fall 2023 internship. Graduation: This internship is open to recent grads, seniors, or rising seniors who will graduate no later than the end of 2024.

Engineering and Security Operations Engineering. Our Engineering teams are looking for people interested in the following: full-stack, frontend, or backend product engineering; distributed systems engineering; libraries/framework engineering; data science; and security ops. Dates: Open to Winter, Spring, Summer, or Fall 2023 interns. Graduation: Engineering interns can be recent graduates from university or boot camps or rising seniors graduating no later than Fall 2024.

Marketing. The Demand Generation team is looking for someone excited to learn content creation, building out nurtures, and how to run campaigns. Dates: Open to Spring, Summer, or Fall 2023 internship. If you are in school, there is an option to work part-time during school in Spring and move to full-time hours in Summer 2023. Graduation: This internship is open to seniors and rising seniors who will graduate no later than 2024.



Apprenticeships (applications opening soon):

Apprenticeships are for people who are not in school but looking to make a pivot in their career, no matter their age or possession of a degree. If the apprenticeship goes well, you have the possibility to convert to an immediate full-time position at Apollo. If you are in school at the time of application, you must be finished with school before the start of your apprenticeship.

Sales. Our Sales Development team is looking for someone who is interested in learning the top-of-funnel sales motion, prospecting for customers, and working with our Account Executives on qualifying and building sales pipeline. Dates: This is a 3-month apprenticeship any time between February – December 2023.

Support Engineering. Our Support team is looking for someone with a strong background in SaaS customer support (or related industry) and who possesses an innate drive for solving complex issues. Self-taught programmers are encouraged to apply! Dates: This is a 3-month apprenticeship any time between February – December 2023.



Work from (almost) anywhere

For all of these roles, you may work remotely from anywhere in the United States (for Engineering you can also be based in Canada) or from our headquarters in San Francisco, CA. Apollo GraphQL is also dedicated to bringing in talent that is historically underrepresented. We have a globally-used product, and we want to help cultivate the next generation of tech workers.

Come work with us at Apollo

Apply, and let’s have a conversation to see if Apollo is right for you!

We take our commitment to our early career hires seriously. We want to provide you with a great opportunity to learn and grow. If you enjoy working on fast-paced, cutting-edge technology and want to interact with seasoned team members during your internship, apprenticeship, or new grad opportunity, Apollo is where it’s at!