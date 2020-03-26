Give us feedback on new Optics features!

Last updated March 26, 2020

The team at Apollo has been really happy with the response we’ve gotten after announcing the 1 million query free tier update to Optics! It’s awesome to see thousands of developers using Optics to visualize the execution of their GraphQL queries, monitor performance trends, and track how clients are consuming their API. Right now we’re working on new functionality that we think GraphQL developers will get really excited about, including:

Optics support for Java, Scala and Elixir GraphQL servers using Apollo Tracing — a new spec for including performance information in your GraphQL response

using Apollo Tracing — a new spec for including performance information in your GraphQL response Error reporting : capture each error at the GraphQL layer, and view aggregate error metrics per field and query

: capture each error at the GraphQL layer, and view aggregate error metrics per field and query Notifications: monitor query performance and error metrics, and get notifications when these metrics exceed a specified threshold

We aren’t quite done yet, and we need your help to test out this new functionality before a wider release.

If you’re interested in trying out some of the above features, please let us know that you’d like to offer feedback in Early Access!