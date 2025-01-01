Apollo GraphOS

An enterprise-grade platform for GraphQL. Connect an existing GraphQL deployment or build a new graph easily.

Graph Expansion

Scale a supergraph with fully managed Federation, add REST APIs with GraphQL Connectors, and manage a Router fleet at scale with the GraphOS Kubernetes Operator

Performance

Optimize query execution with GraphOS Router, improve performance with caching of both query plans and responses, and push real-time updates with federated subscriptions

Security

Implement authentication and authorization, protect against DOS attacks with operation limits, and control access with contracts and a persisted query safelist.

Schema Management

Collaborate on schema proposals, validate proposed changes, handle schema versioning, and integrate deployment into CI/CD pipelines

Observability

Monitor usage and performance at the operation and field levels, report and alert on graph health, examine errors, and integrate with your existing observability tooling

