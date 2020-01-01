2017 Interns

Evans Hauser

CMU M.S. 2017 Electrical and Computer Engineering
Evans joined the Open Source team and worked on Apollo Client, our caching GraphQL client. His main project was focusing on making Apollo Client's network layer more flexible. He created apollo-link, a framework for GraphQL clients that composes Links, which are discrete modules that contain different functionality in a network stack. He also created apollo-fetch, a lightweight fetcher with middleware and afterware that provides a transition for Apollo Client’s current network interface. With this transition path, Apollo Link is a core part of Apollo Client 2.0 and will be a large part of the future of customizing GraphQL clients.
Steven Hao

MIT B.S. 2018 Computer Science and Mathematics
Steven worked on several projects during his internship at Meteor. He refactored the boilerplate-generator Meteor package to remove its dependency on external templating engines, making it possible for developers to remove the blaze package from their servers and reduce their bundle size. He also improved Meteor's accounts system by fixing a bug that mistakenly expired tokens. Towards the end of the summer, he worked on Apollo-related projects, including Apollo Client and Optics. On Optics, he worked on frontend features that enabled searching through a list of queries. On Apollo Client, he worked on improving the performance of the query store as well as on giving the dev tools more access to the internals of Apollo Client.
Klaire Tan

Yale B.S. 2019 Computer Science
Klaire joined the Services team and has touched every part of the stacks that our commercial products run on. She started by working on Galaxy and implementing some of the most highly requested user features. She built a new page in Galaxy that shows users a list of all the versions of their app that have been deployed and allows users to quickly and easily restore to any given app version in the history log. She also improved the safety of app deployments by writing a checker that tests whether or not a version will successfully have a healthy deploy before rolling all that app's machines to the new version. Towards the end of the summer, Klaire also started doing a lot of frontend feature work for MDG's next commercial product.
Aashish Welling

MIT B.S. 2020 EECS
Aashish joined the Services team and spent the summer writing a GraphQL proxy, which will be part of one of MDG's next commercial products. The piece that he built is the thing that sits in between the GraphQL server and its client. He worked closely with our product team and backend devs to identify product requirements and implement the first few features the product offers, which we released in a private early-access program during the last week of his internship.
Ramya Nagarajan

MIT B.S. 2020 EECS
Ramya joined the Open Source team and spent the first part of the summer re-designing and implementing a new data loading bridge in the Apollo Client Devtools to more efficiently pass data through the chrome extension. She improved the data loading process by changing it from a polling-based system to a push-based system. Later in the summer, she worked on some of the other Apollo open source projects, namely adding front-end features to Apollo Launchpad using various React libraries. She also wrote a long-awaitedtutorial on pagination using Apollo Client.
Shadaj Laddad

Lynbrook High School 2018
Shadaj joined the Open Source team and worked on building out a new Cache API for the Apollo Client, which makes it possible for external developers to create their own cache implementations for Apollo. This makes it possible to have caches that work offline or have tradeoffs of correctness of performance. Another project he worked on was a Scala.js wrapper for Apollo Client that lets you write a React app with Apollo Client in Scala and have Scala.js compile that to JavaScript to run in the browser. This included a contribution to apollo-codegen to add a target to generate static Scala types based on GraphQL queries.
