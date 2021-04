Klaire joined the Services team and has touched every part of the stacks that our commercial products run on. She started by working on Galaxy and implementing some of the most highly requested user features. She built a new page in Galaxy that shows users a list of all the versions of their app that have been deployed and allows users to quickly and easily restore to any given app version in the history log. She also improved the safety of app deployments by writing a checker that tests whether or not a version will successfully have a healthy deploy before rolling all that app's machines to the new version. Towards the end of the summer, Klaire also started doing a lot of frontend feature work for MDG's next commercial product.