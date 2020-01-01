Steven worked on several projects during his internship at Meteor. He refactored the boilerplate-generator
Meteor package to remove its dependency on external templating engines, making it possible for developers to remove the blaze package from their servers and reduce their bundle size. He also improved Meteor's accounts system by fixing a bug
that mistakenly expired tokens. Towards the end of the summer, he worked on Apollo-related projects, including Apollo Client and Optics. On Optics, he worked on frontend features that enabled searching through a list of queries. On Apollo Client, he worked on improving the performance of the query store as well as on giving the dev tools more access to the internals of Apollo Client.