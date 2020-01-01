Shadaj joined the open source team and spent his summer building the Apollo CLI and a VS Code extension for Apollo and GraphQL. Building off his work on apollo-codegen last summer, he combined the apollo-codegen and apollo-cli
projects into one, and built the beginnings of our VS Code extensions while leveraging those repositories and the Apollo language server. He worked closely with our open source team and community members to get the momentum on these two projects started, and they'll be released in full at GraphQL Summit in November 2018.