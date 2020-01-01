Martin joined the infrastructure team and spent the summer working on a number of critical projects related to data migration and security efforts. After starting the summer by designing a new Postgres schema and orchestrating the migration of all our account metadata from BigTable to his new system, he went on to land a number of other improvements in our system. He built in support for webhook events that hook into our billing system and designed a mechanism to control data cardinality that makes our systems more stable. Over the course of the summer he befriended one of our office dogs, Luci, and she misses him dearly.