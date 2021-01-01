Intro to GraphQL

Video GraphQL vs REST – Github’s take REST and GraphQL are two different types of APIs. This video shows the main differences between the two with an example of an API call on GitHub. Github

Video GraphQL SUMMIT 2018 Keynote Apollo’s co-founder and CEO, Geoff Schmidt, shares a high level overview of what is GraphQL, GraphQL vs REST, GraphQL Trends, 10 GraphQL Values Geoff Schmidt

Video GraphQL Summit 2019 Keynote Matt Debergalis, CTO and Co-Founder of Apollo, kicks off GraphQL Summit with a recap of the recent architectural advances in GraphQL, the various approaches companies are taking to adopt it, and what’s next for the technology. Matt Debergalis

Website What is GraphQL? GraphQL.org landing page gives a short visual overview of what makes GraphQL so powerful. GraphQL.org

Guide Learn GraphQL.org GraphQL.org learn page covers most of what you’ll need to know about queries, mutations, schema and types. GraphQL.org

Guide 10 GraphQL Principles Ten principles grouped under three categories: Integrity, Agility and Operations. Those principles comes from discussions with industry leaders with years of experience using graphQL at scale. Geoff Schmidt, Matt DeBergalis