Intro to GraphQL

A high level introduction on what is GraphQL, why is it getting so much traction, and how to get started using it right now.

New to graph to GraphQL? This collection will get you up to speed in a couple hours.

Raphael Terrier
Manager, Developer Education
Video

GraphQL vs REST – Github’s take

REST and GraphQL are two different types of APIs. This video shows the main differences between the two with an example of an API call on GitHub.

Github

Video

GraphQL SUMMIT 2018 Keynote

Apollo’s co-founder and CEO, Geoff Schmidt, shares a high level overview of what is GraphQL, GraphQL vs REST, GraphQL Trends, 10 GraphQL Values

Geoff Schmidt

Video

GraphQL Summit 2019 Keynote

Matt Debergalis, CTO and Co-Founder of Apollo, kicks off GraphQL Summit with a recap of the recent architectural advances in GraphQL, the various approaches companies are taking to adopt it, and what’s next for the technology.

Matt Debergalis

Website

What is GraphQL?

GraphQL.org landing page gives a short visual overview of what makes GraphQL so powerful.

GraphQL.org

Guide

Learn GraphQL.org

GraphQL.org learn page covers most of what you’ll need to know about queries, mutations, schema and types.

GraphQL.org

Guide

10 GraphQL Principles

Ten principles grouped under three categories: Integrity, Agility and Operations. Those principles comes from discussions with industry leaders with years of experience using graphQL at scale.

Geoff Schmidt, Matt DeBergalis

Tutorial

Apollo full-stack tutorial

Time to get your hands dirty with Apollo’s full-stack tutorial. Let’s skip “Hello World” in favor of an example that’s closer to “Real World”, complete with authentication, pagination, testing!

Apollo

