Intro to GraphQL
A high level introduction on what is GraphQL, why is it getting so much traction, and how to get started using it right now.
“New to graph to GraphQL? This collection will get you up to speed in a couple hours.
REST and GraphQL are two different types of APIs. This video shows the main differences between the two with an example of an API call on GitHub.
Apollo’s co-founder and CEO, Geoff Schmidt, shares a high level overview of what is GraphQL, GraphQL vs REST, GraphQL Trends, 10 GraphQL Values
Geoff Schmidt
Matt Debergalis, CTO and Co-Founder of Apollo, kicks off GraphQL Summit with a recap of the recent architectural advances in GraphQL, the various approaches companies are taking to adopt it, and what’s next for the technology.
Matt Debergalis
GraphQL.org landing page gives a short visual overview of what makes GraphQL so powerful.
GraphQL.org
GraphQL.org learn page covers most of what you’ll need to know about queries, mutations, schema and types.
GraphQL.org
Ten principles grouped under three categories: Integrity, Agility and Operations. Those principles comes from discussions with industry leaders with years of experience using graphQL at scale.
Geoff Schmidt, Matt DeBergalis
Time to get your hands dirty with Apollo’s full-stack tutorial. Let’s skip “Hello World” in favor of an example that’s closer to “Real World”, complete with authentication, pagination, testing!
Apollo