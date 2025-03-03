Installing Apollo MCP Server

Installation Methods

Download container image

A container is built for the Apollo MCP Server with every release at ghcr.io/apollographql/apollo-mcp-server .

To download the latest release Docker container of Apollo MCP Server:

Bash copy 1 docker image pull ghcr.io/apollographql/apollo-mcp-server:latest

To download a specific version of Apollo MCP Server (recommended for CI environments to ensure predictable behavior):

Bash copy 1 # Note the `v` prefixing the version number 2 docker image pull ghcr.io/apollographql/apollo-mcp-server:v0.7.1

To download a specific version of Apollo MCP Server that is a release candidate:

Bash copy 1 # Note the `v` prefixing the version number and the `-rc` suffix 2 docker image pull ghcr.io/apollographql/apollo-mcp-server:v0.7.1-rc.1

note Working Directory is /data : Make sure to mount static schemas / operations to this location using the volume flag when running ( -v / --volume ) .

: Make sure to mount static schemas / operations to this location using the volume flag when running ( / ) . HTTP Streamable Transport on port 5000: Make sure to export container port 5000 for HTTP Streamable connections to the MCP server using the port flag when running ( -p / --port ) The container sets a few defaults for ease of use:

Apollo Runtime Container

The Apollo Runtime Container runs both the MCP Server and the Apollo Router in a single container. It's useful for local development, testing, and production deployments.

Learn more about deploying and configuring this container in the Runtime Container repository .

Linux / MacOS installer

To install or upgrade to the latest release of Apollo MCP Server:

sh copy curl -sSL https://mcp.apollo.dev/download/nix/latest | sh

To install or upgrade to a specific version of Apollo MCP Server (recommended for CI environments to ensure predictable behavior):

Bash copy 1 # Note the `v` prefixing the version number 2 curl -sSL https://mcp.apollo.dev/download/nix/v0.7.1 | sh

If your machine doesn't have the curl command, you can get the latest version from the curl downloads page .

Windows PowerShell installer

To install or upgrade to the latest release of Apollo MCP Server:

Bash copy 1 iwr 'https://mcp.apollo.dev/download/win/latest' | iex

To install or upgrade to a specific version of Apollo MCP Server (recommended for CI environments to ensure predictable behavior):