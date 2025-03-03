Installing Apollo MCP Server
Installation Methods
Download container image
A container is built for the Apollo MCP Server with every release at
ghcr.io/apollographql/apollo-mcp-server.
To download the latest release Docker container of Apollo MCP Server:
1docker image pull ghcr.io/apollographql/apollo-mcp-server:latest
To download a specific version of Apollo MCP Server (recommended for CI environments to ensure predictable behavior):
1# Note the `v` prefixing the version number
2docker image pull ghcr.io/apollographql/apollo-mcp-server:v0.7.1
To download a specific version of Apollo MCP Server that is a release candidate:
1# Note the `v` prefixing the version number and the `-rc` suffix
2docker image pull ghcr.io/apollographql/apollo-mcp-server:v0.7.1-rc.1
- Working Directory is
/data: Make sure to mount static schemas / operations to this location using the volume flag when running (
-v/
--volume).
- HTTP Streamable Transport on port 5000: Make sure to export container port 5000 for HTTP Streamable connections to
the MCP server using the port flag when running (
-p/
--port)
Apollo Runtime Container
The Apollo Runtime Container runs both the MCP Server and the Apollo Router in a single container. It's useful for local development, testing, and production deployments.
Learn more about deploying and configuring this container in the Runtime Container repository.
Linux / MacOS installer
To install or upgrade to the latest release of Apollo MCP Server:
curl -sSL https://mcp.apollo.dev/download/nix/latest | sh
To install or upgrade to a specific version of Apollo MCP Server (recommended for CI environments to ensure predictable behavior):
1# Note the `v` prefixing the version number
2curl -sSL https://mcp.apollo.dev/download/nix/v0.7.1 | sh
If your machine doesn't have the
curl command, you can get the latest version from the
curl downloads page.
Windows PowerShell installer
To install or upgrade to the latest release of Apollo MCP Server:
1iwr 'https://mcp.apollo.dev/download/win/latest' | iex
To install or upgrade to a specific version of Apollo MCP Server (recommended for CI environments to ensure predictable behavior):
1# Note the `v` prefixing the version number
2iwr 'https://mcp.apollo.dev/download/win/v0.7.1' | iex