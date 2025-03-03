Including arguments in request URLs
Use GraphQL field arguments in your Connector request URLs
Apollo Connectors let you dynamically build HTTP request URLs using GraphQL field arguments, sibling fields, and router configuration variables. In this guide, you'll learn how to:
Use field arguments as dynamic path segments in your URLs
Transform arguments into query parameters for filtering and sorting
Implement a common pagination pattern
rover init uses.
If you created your graph using
init, add the example snippets to your graph to see them in action.
Dynamic URLs
REST APIs often include identifiers and parameters within their endpoint paths. With Connectors, you can use GraphQL field arguments to dynamically create these URLs by including path segments that change based on the client request.
Path segments that contain dynamic values are enclosed in curly braces (
{}) and reference GraphQL field arguments with the
$args variable:
1type Query {
2 product(id: ID!): Product # Notice "id" argument
3 @connect(
4 source: "ecomm"
5 http: { GET: "/products/{$args.id}" }
6 )
7}
In this example, when a client queries
product(id: "abc123"), the Connector makes an HTTP request to
/products/abc123.
Path segment values are automatically URL-encoded. For example, if the
id value contains a forward slash (
/), it's encoded as
%2F in the resulting URL. This ensures your requests are properly formatted even when arguments contain special characters.
You can use dynamic path segments in any HTTP method, making them useful for retrieving, creating, updating, or removing resources that require specific identifiers in the URL path.
Query parameters
Query parameters allow you to filter, sort, or otherwise modify the data returned from a REST endpoint. You add query parameters to the URL by appending them with a
? and separating multiple parameters with
&.
For example, you can add an
availability filter to retrieve only products that are available for purchase:
1type Query {
2 availableProducts: [Product]
3 @connect(
4 http: {
5 source: "ecomm"
6 GET: "/products?availability=AVAILABLE"
7 }
8 selection: """
9 $.products {
10 id
11 name
12 description
13 }
14 """
15 )
16}
You can also make these query parameters dynamic by using field arguments:
1type Query {
2 productsByAvailability(availability: String): [Product]
3 @connect(
4 source: "ecomm"
5 http: { GET: "/products?availability={$args.availability}" }
6 selection: """
7 $.products {
8 id
9 name
10 description
11 }
12 """
13 )
14}
When a query parameter value is missing or
null, the result is an empty string. For example, if
availability in
{$args.availability} is not provided, the URI will end with
?availability=. Parameter names still appear in the URI even when the parameter value is missing or
null.
Pagination
If your API supports pagination, for example, by supporting
limit and
offset query parameters, you can expose that functionality in your schema by defining field arguments and using them in your Connector URLs.
Connectors make it easy to expose these pagination controls in your GraphQL schema while also capturing pagination metadata like total counts.
Common pagination patterns you can implement include:
Offset-based pagination with
limitand
offsetparameters
Page-based pagination with
pageand
sizeparameters
Cursor-based pagination with
afteror
beforetokens
Here's an example of implementing offset-based pagination:
1type Query {
2 paginatedProducts(limit: Int = 10, offset: Int = 0): ProductsResult!
3 @connect(
4 source: "ecomm"
5 http: { GET: "/products?limit={$args.limit}&offset={$args.offset}" }
6 selection: """
7 # Map the array of products to a "results" field
8 results: $.products {
9 id
10 name
11 description
12 }
13 # Map the total count from the summary object
14 totalCount: summary.total
15 """
16 )
17}
18
19# Define a wrapper type to hold both results and pagination metadata
20type ProductsResult {
21 results: [Product]
22 totalCount: Int
23}
This Connector enables GraphQL queries like this:
1query GetSecondPageOfProducts {
2 paginatedProducts(limit: 10, offset: 10) {
3 results {
4 id
5 name
6 }
7 totalCount # Includes the total count of all products
8 }
9}
This query would retrieve products 11-20 (the second page) along with the total count of all available products, enabling clients to build pagination UI controls.