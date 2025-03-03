Including arguments in request URLs

Apollo Connectors let you dynamically build HTTP request URLs using GraphQL field arguments, sibling fields, and router configuration variables. In this guide, you'll learn how to:

Use field arguments as dynamic path segments in your URLs

Transform arguments into query parameters for filtering and sorting

Implement a common pagination pattern

note
If you created your graph using `rover init`, add the example snippets to your graph to see them in action. The example Connectors in this guide build off the same fictional ecommerce API that `rover init` uses.

Dynamic URLs

REST APIs often include identifiers and parameters within their endpoint paths. With Connectors, you can use GraphQL field arguments to dynamically create these URLs by including path segments that change based on the client request.

Path segments that contain dynamic values are enclosed in curly braces ( {} ) and reference GraphQL field arguments with the $args variable:

GraphQL products.graphql copy 1 type Query { 2 product ( id : ID ! ): Product # Notice "id" argument 3 @connect ( 4 source : "ecomm" 5 http : { GET : "/products/{$args.id}" } 6 ) 7 }

In this example, when a client queries product(id: "abc123") , the Connector makes an HTTP request to /products/abc123 .

Path segment values are automatically URL-encoded. For example, if the id value contains a forward slash ( / ), it's encoded as %2F in the resulting URL. This ensures your requests are properly formatted even when arguments contain special characters.

You can use dynamic path segments in any HTTP method, making them useful for retrieving, creating, updating, or removing resources that require specific identifiers in the URL path.

note URL templates support the full mapping language in expressions as long as the expression evaluates to a simple scalar value—not an object or array.

Query parameters

Query parameters allow you to filter, sort, or otherwise modify the data returned from a REST endpoint. You add query parameters to the URL by appending them with a ? and separating multiple parameters with & .

For example, you can add an availability filter to retrieve only products that are available for purchase:

GraphQL products.graphql copy 1 type Query { 2 availableProducts : [ Product ] 3 @connect ( 4 http : { 5 source : "ecomm" 6 GET : "/products?availability=AVAILABLE" 7 } 8 selection : "" " 9 $.products { 10 id 11 name 12 description 13 } 14 """ 15 ) 16 }

You can also make these query parameters dynamic by using field arguments:

GraphQL products.graphql copy 1 type Query { 2 productsByAvailability ( availability : String ): [ Product ] 3 @connect ( 4 source : "ecomm" 5 http : { GET : "/products?availability={$args.availability}" } 6 selection : "" " 7 $.products { 8 id 9 name 10 description 11 } 12 """ 13 ) 14 }

When a query parameter value is missing or null , the result is an empty string. For example, if availability in {$args.availability} is not provided, the URI will end with ?availability= . Parameter names still appear in the URI even when the parameter value is missing or null .

Pagination

If your API supports pagination, for example, by supporting limit and offset query parameters, you can expose that functionality in your schema by defining field arguments and using them in your Connector URLs.

Connectors make it easy to expose these pagination controls in your GraphQL schema while also capturing pagination metadata like total counts.

Common pagination patterns you can implement include:

Offset-based pagination with limit and offset parameters

Page-based pagination with page and size parameters

Cursor-based pagination with after or before tokens

Here's an example of implementing offset-based pagination:

GraphQL products.graphql copy 1 type Query { 2 paginatedProducts ( limit : Int = 10 , offset : Int = 0 ): ProductsResult ! 3 @connect ( 4 source : "ecomm" 5 http : { GET : "/products?limit={$args.limit}&offset={$args.offset}" } 6 selection : "" " 7 # Map the array of products to a " results " field 8 results: $.products { 9 id 10 name 11 description 12 } 13 # Map the total count from the summary object 14 totalCount: summary.total 15 """ 16 ) 17 } 18 19 # Define a wrapper type to hold both results and pagination metadata 20 type ProductsResult { 21 results : [ Product ] 22 totalCount : Int 23 }

This Connector enables GraphQL queries like this:

GraphQL copy 1 query GetSecondPageOfProducts { 2 paginatedProducts ( limit : 10 , offset : 10 ) { 3 results { 4 id 5 name 6 } 7 totalCount # Includes the total count of all products 8 } 9 }

This query would retrieve products 11-20 (the second page) along with the total count of all available products, enabling clients to build pagination UI controls.