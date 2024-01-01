Set up OIDC SSO with Microsoft Entra ID (formerly Azure AD)

GraphOS trial. Single sign-on (SSO) is available only for Dedicated and Enterprise plans . This feature is not available as part of atrial.

This guide walks through configuring Microsoft Entra ID (formerly known as Azure Active Directory) as your GraphOS organization's identity provider (IdP) for OIDC-based SSO.

If you're migrating your SSO configuration, see the self-service instructions .

ⓘ note For organizations using SSO, access to GraphOS is exclusively managed through your IdP. Any invitation links created before SSO setup will be automatically revoked and you won't be able to create new invitation links once SSO is enabled. To give team members access, assign them to the GraphOS application in your IdP.

Setup

ⓘ note Members tab in Only GraphOS org admins can configure SSO. Check thetab in GraphOS Studio to see your role and which team members are org admins.

OIDC-based SSO setup in Entra ID has these steps:

Create an app registration for Apollo GraphOS in Entra ID. Retrieve your Entra client ID, client secret, and issuer. Configure API permissions in Entra ID. Send your Entra ID's app registration's OIDC metadata to Apollo.

Setup requires at least a Cloud Application Administrator role.

Step 1. Create an Entra ID app registration

Send a request to your Apollo contact to configure an OIDC SSO integration. Include the organization name(s) you are setting up SSO for and the email domains you want to associate with the organization. Your Apollo contact will respond with: A redirect URI

A link to a form where you can submit your SSO information to Apollo. You'll use this form in the last setup step. ⓘ note The redirect URI differs for each GraphOS organization. If setting up SSO for multiple organizations, repeat the following steps for each organization using different values. Go to your Microsoft Entra admin center . Alternatively, you can sign in to the Azure Portal and then go to Microsoft Entra ID. In Entra, go to Identity > Applications > App registrations. If accessing Entra from the Azure Portal, go to Manage > App registrations. Select +New registration in the top menu. On the Register an application page, provide the following information: Enter a descriptive name for your application, such as Apollo GraphOS .

Under Supported account types , select which Microsoft account types should have access to GraphOS.

For Redirect URI, select Web and enter the redirect URI provided by your Apollo contact. Click Register.

Step 2. Retrieve app registration data

From the Overview section of your newly created app registration, copy and paste your Application (client) ID into a local text file. Next to Client credentials, click Add a certificate or secret and create a new secret. Copy and paste the secret's Value to the text file you created earlier. Back in the Overview section, select Endpoints from the top menu. Copy and open the OpenID Connect metadata document URL in a new browser tab. Find the issuer value. It should be formatted like https://login.microsoftonline.com/unique-value/vx.x . Copy and paste this URL into your text file.

Step 3. Configure API permissions

From the API permissions section of your app registration, check whether User.Read is listed by default. If it isn't, add it manually: Select + Add a permission > Microsoft Graph > Application permissions. Search for User , expand, and select User.Read.All . Click Add permissions. Save your changes. Also from the API Permissions section, select Grant admin consent for Default Directory next to the + Add a permission button. Doing this ensures that your users don't need to grant consent during SSO. From the Manifest section of your app registration, find the groupMembershipClaims property. Change its value from null to either "All" or "SecurityGroup" . These values ensure that the access token includes the group membership claim during SSO. Save your changes.

Step 4. Send OIDC metadata to Apollo

To complete the configuration, complete the Apollo-provided link provided in step 1 with the appropriate information:

Client ID : the Application (client) ID you copied

Client Secret : the secret value you copied Apollo encrypts this value and stores it securely.

Issuer : the issuer value you copied from the OpenID Connect metadata document

Discovery URL: you don't need to enter this since the OpenID Connect metadata document URL follows the standard /.well-known/openid-configuration format

Once submitted, inform your Apollo contact. They will then be able to complete your SSO setup.

Once your SSO setup is finalized, you need to assign users to your GraphOS app in Entra.

Assign users in Entra ID

Once you've set up your Apollo GraphOS application in Entra ID, you need to assign users to it so they can access GraphOS. You can assign individual users or groups from the User and groups page of your Apollo GraphOS application in Entra ID.

You may want to begin by adding yourself individually and then testing SSO by clicking Test at the bottom of the Single sign-on page. Once you've successfully tested your own user's ability to use SSO, add any applicable users or groups.

If team members could previously login before you implemented SSO, they must re-login to GraphOS Studio via SSO. Signing in creates a new user profile for them. Any personal API keys associated with their previous user profile will be lost. (Graph API keys ) are unaffected and remain functional.) Additionally, you must reassign any GraphOS roles associated with their previous user profile.

Once you've confirmed the new configuration works for your users, remove any legacy Apollo GraphOS applications in Entra ID or app registrations in Azure AD if you have them.

