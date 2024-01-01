API Reference: @apollo/subgraph

This API reference documents the exports from the @apollo/subgraph package.

buildSubgraphSchema

This method previously existed in the @apollo/federation package and was renamed from buildFederatedSchema after @apollo/federation v0.28.0 (the previous name still works but might be removed in a future release).

A function that takes a schema module object (or an array of them) and returns a federation-ready subgraph schema:

JavaScript copy 1 const server = new ApolloServer ({ 2 schema : buildSubgraphSchema ({ typeDefs , resolvers }) 3 });

Used when defining a subgraph in a federated graph.

Each schema module is an object with the following format:

JavaScript copy 1 { 2 typeDefs : DocumentNode , 3 resolvers : ResolverMap 4 }

Parameters

Name /

Type Description modules Object or Array Required. A schema module object (or an array of them) with the structure shown above.

Example

JavaScript copy 1 const typeDefs = gql ` 2 type Query { 3 me: User 4 } 5 6 type User @key(fields: "id") { 7 id: ID! 8 username: String 9 } 10 ` ; 11 12 const resolvers = { 13 Query : { 14 me () { 15 return { id : "1" , username : "@ava" } 16 } 17 }, 18 User : { 19 __resolveReference ( user , { fetchUserById }){ 20 return fetchUserById ( user . id ) 21 } 22 } 23 }; 24 25 const server = new ApolloServer ({ 26 schema : buildSubgraphSchema ({ typeDefs , resolvers }) 27 });

__resolveReference

The name of a special reference resolver function you can define for every entity in a resolver map, if that resolver map is part of a subgraph schema .

The __resolveReference function enables your gateway's query planner to resolve a particular entity by whatever unique identifier your other subgraphs use to reference it. For details, see Resolving entities .

The function takes the parameters listed below.

Parameters

Name /

Type Description reference Object The representation of the entity that's passed from another subgraph. This object includes a __typename field, along with whichever fields the subgraph uses for the entity's @key . context Object An object that's passed to every resolver that executes for a particular operation. This enables resolvers to share helpful context, including any relevant DataSource s. For details, see The context argument . info Object Contains information about the operation's execution state, including the field name, the path to the field from the root, and more. This object's core fields are listed in the GraphQL.js source code , and it is extended with additional functionality by other modules, like apollo-cache-control .

Example