Entities in Apollo Federation
Reference and extend types across subgraphs
In Apollo Federation, an entity is an object type that you define canonically in one subgraph and can then reference and extend in other subgraphs.
Entities are the core building block of a federated graph.
Defining entities
In a GraphQL schema, you can designate any object type as an entity by adding a
@key directive to its definition, like so:
1type Product @key(fields: "upc") {
2 upc: String!
3 name: String!
4 price: Int
5}
Types besides object types (such as unions and interfaces) cannot be entities.
The
@key directive defines the entity's primary key, which consists of one or more of the type's
fields. Like primary keys in other systems, an entity's primary key must uniquely identify a particular instance of that entity.
In the example above, the
Product entity's primary key is its
upc field. The gateway uses an entity's primary key to match data from different subgraphs to the same object instance.
An entity's
@keycannot include fields that return a union or interface.
Multiple primary keys
You can define more than one primary key for an entity, when applicable.
In the following example, a
Product entity can be uniquely identified by either its
upc or its
sku:
1type Product @key(fields: "upc") @key(fields: "sku") {
2 upc: String!
3 sku: String!
4 price: String
5}
This pattern is helpful when different subgraphs interact with different fields of an entity. For example, a
reviews subgraph might refer to products by their UPC, whereas an
inventory subgraph might use SKUs.
Compound primary keys
A single primary key can consist of multiple fields, and even nested fields.
The following example shows a primary key that consists of both a user's
id and the
id of that user's associated organization:
1type User @key(fields: "id organization { id }") {
2 id: ID!
3 organization: Organization!
4}
5
6type Organization {
7 id: ID!
8}
Referencing entities
After you define an entity in one subgraph, other subgraphs can then reference that entity in their schema.
For example, let's say we have a
products subgraph that defines the following
Product entity:
1type Product @key(fields: "upc") {
2 upc: String!
3 name: String!
4 price: Int
5}
A
reviews subgraph can then add a field of type
Product to its
Review type, like so:
1type Review {
2 score: Int!
3 product: Product!
4}
5
6# This is a required "stub" of the Product entity (see below)
7extend type Product @key(fields: "upc") {
8 upc: String! @external
9}
To reference an entity that originates in another subgraph, the
reviews subgraph needs to define a stub of that entity to make its own schema valid. The stub includes just enough information for the subgraph to know how to uniquely identify a particular
Product:
The
extendkeyword indicates that
Productis an entity that's defined in another subgraph.
The
@keydirective indicates that
Productuses the
upcfield as its primary key. This value must match the value of exactly one
@keydefined in the entity's originating subgraph (even if the entity defines multiple primary keys ).
The
upcfield must be present because it's part of the specified
@key. It also requires the
@externaldirective to indicate that it originates in another subgraph.
This explicit syntax has several benefits:
It's standard GraphQL grammar.
It enables you to run the
reviewssubgraph standalone with a valid schema, including a
Producttype with a single
upcfield.
It provides strong typing information that lets you catch mistakes at schema composition time.
Resolving entities
Let's say our
reviews subgraph from Referencing entities defines the following
Query type:
1type Query {
2 latestReviews: [Review!]
3}
That means the following query is valid against our federated graph:
1query GetReviewsAndProducts {
2 latestReviews {
3 score
4 product {
5 upc
6 price # Not defined in reviews!
7 }
8 }
9}
Now we have a problem: this query starts its execution in the
reviews subgraph (where
latestReviews is defined), but that subgraph doesn't know that
Product entities have a
price field! Remember, the
reviews subgraph only knows about its stub fields of
Product.
Because of this, the gateway needs to fetch
price from the
products subgraph instead. But how does the gateway know which products it needs to fetch the prices for?
To solve this, we add a resolver to each subgraph:
A resolver in
reviewsto generate representations of
Productentities
A reference resolver in
productsto return full
Productobjects from representations
Entity representations
In our example, the
reviews subgraph needs to define a resolver for its stub version of the
Product entity. The
reviews subgraph doesn't know much about
Products, but fortunately, it doesn't need to. All it needs to do is return data for the fields it does know about, like so:
1// Reviews subgraph
2const resolvers = {
3 Review: {
4 product(review) {
5 return {
6 __typename: "Product",
7 upc: review.upc
8 };
9 }
10 },
11 // ...
12}
This resolver's return value is a representation of a
Product entity (because it represents an entity from another subgraph). A representation always consists of:
A
__typenamefield
Values for the entity's primary key fields (
upcin this example)
Because an entity can be uniquely identified by its primary key fields, this is all the information the gateway needs to fetch additional fields for a
Product object.
Reference resolvers
As a reminder, here's the example query we're executing across our subgraphs:
1query GetReviewsAndProducts {
2 latestReviews {
3 score
4 product {
5 upc
6 price # Not defined in reviews!
7 }
8 }
9}
The gateway knows it can't fetch
Product.price from the
reviews subgraph, so first it executes the following query on
reviews:
1query {
2 latestReviews {
3 score
4 product { # List of Product representations
5 __typename
6 upc
7 }
8 }
9}
Notice that this query omits
price but adds
__typename, even though it wasn't in the original query string! This is because the gateway knows it needs all of the fields in each
Product's representation, including
__typename.
With these representations available, the gateway can now execute a second query on the
products subgraph to fetch each product's
price. To support this special query, the
products subgraph needs to define a reference resolver for the
Product entity: