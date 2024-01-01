Federation error codes

When Apollo Gateway attempts to compose the schemas provided by your subgraphs into a supergraph schema, it confirms that:

The resulting supergraph schema is valid

The gateway has all of the information it needs to execute operations against the resulting schema

If Apollo Gateway encounters an error, composition fails. This document lists composition error codes and their root causes.

extend

Code Description EXTENSION_OF_WRONG_KIND A subgraph is attempting to extend another subgraph's type, but there is a declaration mismatch. For example, extend interface MyType is invalid if MyType is not defined as an interface in its originating subgraph. EXTENSION_WITH_NO_BASE A subgraph is attempting to extend a type that is not originally defined in any known subgraph. NO_FED2_SUBGRAPHS Schema contains a Federation 2 subgraph. Only federation 1 subgraphs can be composed with the fed1 composer.

@key

Code Description KEY_FIELDS_SELECT_INVALID_TYPE The fields argument of an entity's @key includes at least one root field that results in a list, interface, or union type. Root fields of these types cannot be part of a @key . KEY_FIELDS_MISSING_ON_BASE The fields argument of an entity's @key includes at least one field that's also defined in another subgraph. Each field of an entity should be defined in exactly one subgraph. KEY_FIELDS_MISSING_EXTERNAL A subgraph is attempting to extend another subgraph's entity, but its @key includes at least one field that is not marked as @external . KEY_MISSING_ON_BASE A subgraph is attempting to extend another subgraph's entity, but the originating subgraph hasn't defined a @key for the entity. MULTIPLE_KEYS_ON_EXTENSION A subgraph is attempting to extend another subgraph's entity, but it's specified multiple @key directives. Extending subgraphs can only use one of the @key s specified by the originating subgraph. KEY_NOT_SPECIFIED A subgraph is attempting to extend another subgraph's entity, but it is using a @key that is not specified in the originating subgraph. Valid @key s are specified by the owning subgraph.

@external

Code Description EXTERNAL_UNUSED An @external entity field is not being used by any instance of @key , @requires , or @provides . EXTERNAL_TYPE_MISMATCH An @external entity field does not match the type of the declaration in the entity's originating subgraph. EXTERNAL_MISSING_ON_BASE An entity field marked as @external is not defined in the entity's originating subgraph. EXTERNAL_USED_ON_BASE An entity field is marked as @external in the entity's originating subgraph, which is invalid.

@provides

Code Description PROVIDES_FIELDS_MISSING_EXTERNAL The fields argument of an entity field's @provides directive includes a field that is not marked as @external . PROVIDES_NOT_ON_ENTITY The @provides directive is being applied to a type that is not an entity. PROVIDES_FIELDS_SELECT_INVALID_TYPE The fields argument of an entity field's @provides directive includes at least one root field that results in a list or interface. Root fields of these types cannot be included in @provides .

@requires

Code Description REQUIRES_FIELDS_MISSING_EXTERNAL The fields argument of an entity field's @requires directive includes a field that is not marked as @external . REQUIRES_FIELDS_MISSING_ON_BASE The fields argument of an entity field's @requires directive includes a field that is not defined in the entity's originating subgraph.` REQUIRES_USED_ON_BASE An entity field is marked with @requires in the entity's originating subgraph, which is invalid.

@tag

Code Description TAG_DIRECTIVE_DEFINITION_INVALID The @tag directive definition is included but defined incorrectly. Please include the correct @tag directive definition: ` directive @tag(name: String!) repeatable on FIELD _DEFINITION INTERFACE OBJECT UNION`

Custom directives

Code Description EXECUTABLE_DIRECTIVES_IN_ALL_SERVICES A custom directive is not defined in a subgraph. All custom directives must be defined across all subgraphs, even if some of those definitions are a no-op. EXECUTABLE_DIRECTIVES_IDENTICAL ExecutableDirectiveLocation s are compared. TypeSystemDirectiveLocation s are ignored during composition.

Enums and scalars

Code Description DUPLICATE_SCALAR_DEFINITION A scalar type is defined multiple times in a single subgraph. DUPLICATE_ENUM_DEFINITION An enum type is defined multiple times in a single subgraph. DUPLICATE_ENUM_VALUE One of an enum type's values is defined multiple times. Duplicate values can be in either the enum's originating subgraph or another subgraph that extends the enum. ENUM_MISMATCH [serviceA, serviceB], [serviceC] indicates that serviceA and serviceB have matching enum definitions, but serviceC does not match the other definitions. ENUM_MISMATCH_TYPE An enum is defined with the same name as a non-enum type in another subgraph.

Root fields

Code Description RESERVED_FIELD_USED A subgraph defines a field name that is reserved by Apollo Federation, such as Query._service or Query._entities . ROOT_QUERY_USED A subgraph's schema defines a type with the name Query , while also specifying a different type name as the root query object. This is not allowed. ROOT_MUTATION_USED A subgraph's schema defines a type with the name Mutation , while also specifying a different type name as the root mutation object. This is not allowed. ROOT_SUBSCRIPTION_USED A subgraph's schema defines a type with the name Subscription , while also specifying a different type name as the root subscription object. This is not allowed.

Value types

Code Description VALUE_TYPE_FIELD_TYPE_MISMATCH Multiple subgraphs define the same value type, but with mismatched fields. Value types must match across all subgraphs that define them. VALUE_TYPE_INPUT_VALUE_MISMATCH Multiple subgraphs define the same value type, but with mismatched input values for fields. Value types and input values for fields must match across all subgraphs that define them. VALUE_TYPE_NO_ENTITY Multiple subgraphs define the same value type, but at least one subgraph assigns it a @key . Either remove the @key or convert the type to an entity and extend it. VALUE_TYPE_UNION_TYPES_MISMATCH Multiple subgraphs define the same union type, but with mismatched sets of types. Union types must match across all subgraphs that define them. VALUE_TYPE_KIND_MISMATCH A subgraph defines a type with the same name and fields as a type in another subgraph, but there is a declaration mismatch. For example, type MyType is invalid if another subgraph defines interface MyType .

Modified SDL validations