Federation error codes
When Apollo Gateway attempts to compose the schemas provided by your subgraphs into a supergraph schema, it confirms that:
The resulting supergraph schema is valid
The gateway has all of the information it needs to execute operations against the resulting schema
If Apollo Gateway encounters an error, composition fails. This document lists composition error codes and their root causes.
extend
|Code
|Description
EXTENSION_OF_WRONG_KIND
|A subgraph is attempting to
extend another subgraph's type, but there is a declaration mismatch. For example,
extend interface MyType is invalid if
MyType is not defined as an
interface in its originating subgraph.
EXTENSION_WITH_NO_BASE
|A subgraph is attempting to
extend a type that is not originally defined in any known subgraph.
NO_FED2_SUBGRAPHS
|Schema contains a Federation 2 subgraph. Only federation 1 subgraphs can be composed with the fed1 composer.
@key
|Code
|Description
KEY_FIELDS_SELECT_INVALID_TYPE
|The
fields argument of an entity's
@key includes at least one root field that results in a list, interface, or union type. Root fields of these types cannot be part of a
@key.
KEY_FIELDS_MISSING_ON_BASE
|The
fields argument of an entity's
@key includes at least one field that's also defined in another subgraph. Each field of an entity should be defined in exactly one subgraph.
KEY_FIELDS_MISSING_EXTERNAL
|A subgraph is attempting to
extend another subgraph's entity, but its
@key includes at least one field that is not marked as
@external.
KEY_MISSING_ON_BASE
|A subgraph is attempting to
extend another subgraph's entity, but the originating subgraph hasn't defined a
@key for the entity.
MULTIPLE_KEYS_ON_EXTENSION
|A subgraph is attempting to
extend another subgraph's entity, but it's specified multiple
@key directives. Extending subgraphs can only use one of the
@keys specified by the originating subgraph.
KEY_NOT_SPECIFIED
|A subgraph is attempting to
extend another subgraph's entity, but it is using a
@key that is not specified in the originating subgraph. Valid
@keys are specified by the owning subgraph.
@external
|Code
|Description
EXTERNAL_UNUSED
|An
@external entity field is not being used by any instance of
@key,
@requires, or
@provides.
EXTERNAL_TYPE_MISMATCH
|An
@external entity field does not match the type of the declaration in the entity's originating subgraph.
EXTERNAL_MISSING_ON_BASE
|An entity field marked as
@external is not defined in the entity's originating subgraph.
EXTERNAL_USED_ON_BASE
|An entity field is marked as
@external in the entity's originating subgraph, which is invalid.
@provides
|Code
|Description
PROVIDES_FIELDS_MISSING_EXTERNAL
|The
fields argument of an entity field's
@provides directive includes a field that is not marked as
@external.
PROVIDES_NOT_ON_ENTITY
|The
@provides directive is being applied to a type that is not an entity.
PROVIDES_FIELDS_SELECT_INVALID_TYPE
|The
fields argument of an entity field's
@provides directive includes at least one root field that results in a list or interface. Root fields of these types cannot be included in
@provides.
@requires
|Code
|Description
REQUIRES_FIELDS_MISSING_EXTERNAL
|The
fields argument of an entity field's
@requires directive includes a field that is not marked as
@external.
REQUIRES_FIELDS_MISSING_ON_BASE
|The
fields argument of an entity field's
@requires directive includes a field that is not defined in the entity's originating subgraph.`
REQUIRES_USED_ON_BASE
|An entity field is marked with
@requires in the entity's originating subgraph, which is invalid.
@tag
|Code
|Description
TAG_DIRECTIVE_DEFINITION_INVALID
|The
@tag directive definition is included but defined incorrectly. Please include the correct
@tag directive definition: `directive @tag(name: String!) repeatable on FIELD_DEFINITION
|INTERFACE
|OBJECT
|UNION`
Custom directives
|Code
|Description
EXECUTABLE_DIRECTIVES_IN_ALL_SERVICES
|A custom directive is not defined in a subgraph. All custom directives must be defined across all subgraphs, even if some of those definitions are a no-op.
EXECUTABLE_DIRECTIVES_IDENTICAL
A custom directive is defined inconsistently across subgraphs. A directive's arguments and argument types, along with its supported schema locations, must match across all subgraphs.
Only
ExecutableDirectiveLocation s are compared.
TypeSystemDirectiveLocation s are ignored during composition.
Enums and scalars
|Code
|Description
DUPLICATE_SCALAR_DEFINITION
|A scalar type is defined multiple times in a single subgraph.
DUPLICATE_ENUM_DEFINITION
|An enum type is defined multiple times in a single subgraph.
DUPLICATE_ENUM_VALUE
|One of an enum type's values is defined multiple times. Duplicate values can be in either the enum's originating subgraph or another subgraph that extends the enum.
ENUM_MISMATCH
An enum's values do not match across all subgraphs. Even if a subgraph does not use all enum values, they still must be provided if another subgraph uses them.
This error lists which subgraphs have matching definitions. For example,
[serviceA, serviceB], [serviceC] indicates that
serviceA and
serviceB have matching enum definitions, but
serviceC does not match the other definitions.
ENUM_MISMATCH_TYPE
|An enum is defined with the same name as a non-enum type in another subgraph.
Root fields
|Code
|Description
RESERVED_FIELD_USED
|A subgraph defines a field name that is reserved by Apollo Federation, such as
Query._service or
Query._entities.
ROOT_QUERY_USED
|A subgraph's schema defines a type with the name
Query, while also specifying a different type name as the root query object. This is not allowed.
ROOT_MUTATION_USED
|A subgraph's schema defines a type with the name
Mutation, while also specifying a different type name as the root mutation object. This is not allowed.
ROOT_SUBSCRIPTION_USED
|A subgraph's schema defines a type with the name
Subscription, while also specifying a different type name as the root subscription object. This is not allowed.
Value types
|Code
|Description
VALUE_TYPE_FIELD_TYPE_MISMATCH
|Multiple subgraphs define the same value type, but with mismatched fields. Value types must match across all subgraphs that define them.
VALUE_TYPE_INPUT_VALUE_MISMATCH
|Multiple subgraphs define the same value type, but with mismatched input values for fields. Value types and input values for fields must match across all subgraphs that define them.
VALUE_TYPE_NO_ENTITY
|Multiple subgraphs define the same value type, but at least one subgraph assigns it a
@key. Either remove the
@key or convert the type to an entity and
extend it.
VALUE_TYPE_UNION_TYPES_MISMATCH
|Multiple subgraphs define the same union type, but with mismatched sets of types. Union types must match across all subgraphs that define them.
VALUE_TYPE_KIND_MISMATCH
|A subgraph defines a type with the same name and fields as a type in another subgraph, but there is a declaration mismatch. For example,
type MyType is invalid if another subgraph defines
interface MyType.
Modified SDL validations
|Code
|Description
|Unique type names
|Type definitions cannot be duplicated across subgraphs, with the exception of enums, scalars, and value types . This is a modified version of the
graphql-js validation with exclusions for enums and scalars, because those are required to be duplicated across subgraphs.