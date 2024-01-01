Join us on Nov 7 for GraphQL Summit Virtual

Federation error codes

When Apollo Gateway attempts to compose the schemas provided by your subgraphs into a supergraph schema, it confirms that:

  • The resulting supergraph schema is valid

  • The gateway has all of the information it needs to execute operations against the resulting schema

If Apollo Gateway encounters an error, composition fails. This document lists composition error codes and their root causes.

extend

CodeDescription
EXTENSION_OF_WRONG_KINDA subgraph is attempting to extend another subgraph's type, but there is a declaration mismatch. For example, extend interface MyType is invalid if MyType is not defined as an interface in its originating subgraph.
EXTENSION_WITH_NO_BASEA subgraph is attempting to extend a type that is not originally defined in any known subgraph.
NO_FED2_SUBGRAPHSSchema contains a Federation 2 subgraph. Only federation 1 subgraphs can be composed with the fed1 composer.

@key

CodeDescription
KEY_FIELDS_SELECT_INVALID_TYPEThe fields argument of an entity's @key includes at least one root field that results in a list, interface, or union type. Root fields of these types cannot be part of a @key.
KEY_FIELDS_MISSING_ON_BASEThe fields argument of an entity's @key includes at least one field that's also defined in another subgraph. Each field of an entity should be defined in exactly one subgraph.
KEY_FIELDS_MISSING_EXTERNALA subgraph is attempting to extend another subgraph's entity, but its @key includes at least one field that is not marked as @external.
KEY_MISSING_ON_BASEA subgraph is attempting to extend another subgraph's entity, but the originating subgraph hasn't defined a @key for the entity.
MULTIPLE_KEYS_ON_EXTENSIONA subgraph is attempting to extend another subgraph's entity, but it's specified multiple @key directives. Extending subgraphs can only use one of the @keys specified by the originating subgraph.
KEY_NOT_SPECIFIEDA subgraph is attempting to extend another subgraph's entity, but it is using a @key that is not specified in the originating subgraph. Valid @keys are specified by the owning subgraph.

@external

CodeDescription
EXTERNAL_UNUSEDAn @external entity field is not being used by any instance of @key, @requires, or @provides.
EXTERNAL_TYPE_MISMATCHAn @external entity field does not match the type of the declaration in the entity's originating subgraph.
EXTERNAL_MISSING_ON_BASEAn entity field marked as @external is not defined in the entity's originating subgraph.
EXTERNAL_USED_ON_BASEAn entity field is marked as @external in the entity's originating subgraph, which is invalid.

@provides

CodeDescription
PROVIDES_FIELDS_MISSING_EXTERNALThe fields argument of an entity field's @provides directive includes a field that is not marked as @external.
PROVIDES_NOT_ON_ENTITYThe @provides directive is being applied to a type that is not an entity.
PROVIDES_FIELDS_SELECT_INVALID_TYPEThe fields argument of an entity field's @provides directive includes at least one root field that results in a list or interface. Root fields of these types cannot be included in @provides.

@requires

CodeDescription
REQUIRES_FIELDS_MISSING_EXTERNALThe fields argument of an entity field's @requires directive includes a field that is not marked as @external.
REQUIRES_FIELDS_MISSING_ON_BASEThe fields argument of an entity field's @requires directive includes a field that is not defined in the entity's originating subgraph.`
REQUIRES_USED_ON_BASEAn entity field is marked with @requires in the entity's originating subgraph, which is invalid.

@tag

CodeDescription
TAG_DIRECTIVE_DEFINITION_INVALIDThe @tag directive definition is included but defined incorrectly. Please include the correct @tag directive definition: `directive @tag(name: String!) repeatable on FIELD_DEFINITIONINTERFACEOBJECTUNION`

Custom directives

CodeDescription
EXECUTABLE_DIRECTIVES_IN_ALL_SERVICESA custom directive is not defined in a subgraph. All custom directives must be defined across all subgraphs, even if some of those definitions are a no-op.
EXECUTABLE_DIRECTIVES_IDENTICAL

A custom directive is defined inconsistently across subgraphs. A directive's arguments and argument types, along with its supported schema locations, must match across all subgraphs.

Only ExecutableDirectiveLocation s are compared. TypeSystemDirectiveLocation s are ignored during composition.

Enums and scalars

CodeDescription
DUPLICATE_SCALAR_DEFINITIONA scalar type is defined multiple times in a single subgraph.
DUPLICATE_ENUM_DEFINITIONAn enum type is defined multiple times in a single subgraph.
DUPLICATE_ENUM_VALUEOne of an enum type's values is defined multiple times. Duplicate values can be in either the enum's originating subgraph or another subgraph that extends the enum.
ENUM_MISMATCH

An enum's values do not match across all subgraphs. Even if a subgraph does not use all enum values, they still must be provided if another subgraph uses them.

This error lists which subgraphs have matching definitions. For example, [serviceA, serviceB], [serviceC] indicates that serviceA and serviceB have matching enum definitions, but serviceC does not match the other definitions.
ENUM_MISMATCH_TYPEAn enum is defined with the same name as a non-enum type in another subgraph.

Root fields

CodeDescription
RESERVED_FIELD_USEDA subgraph defines a field name that is reserved by Apollo Federation, such as Query._service or Query._entities.
ROOT_QUERY_USEDA subgraph's schema defines a type with the name Query, while also specifying a different type name as the root query object. This is not allowed.
ROOT_MUTATION_USEDA subgraph's schema defines a type with the name Mutation, while also specifying a different type name as the root mutation object. This is not allowed.
ROOT_SUBSCRIPTION_USEDA subgraph's schema defines a type with the name Subscription, while also specifying a different type name as the root subscription object. This is not allowed.

Value types

CodeDescription
VALUE_TYPE_FIELD_TYPE_MISMATCHMultiple subgraphs define the same value type, but with mismatched fields. Value types must match across all subgraphs that define them.
VALUE_TYPE_INPUT_VALUE_MISMATCHMultiple subgraphs define the same value type, but with mismatched input values for fields. Value types and input values for fields must match across all subgraphs that define them.
VALUE_TYPE_NO_ENTITYMultiple subgraphs define the same value type, but at least one subgraph assigns it a @key. Either remove the @key or convert the type to an entity and extend it.
VALUE_TYPE_UNION_TYPES_MISMATCHMultiple subgraphs define the same union type, but with mismatched sets of types. Union types must match across all subgraphs that define them.
VALUE_TYPE_KIND_MISMATCHA subgraph defines a type with the same name and fields as a type in another subgraph, but there is a declaration mismatch. For example, type MyType is invalid if another subgraph defines interface MyType.

Modified SDL validations

CodeDescription
Unique type namesType definitions cannot be duplicated across subgraphs, with the exception of enums, scalars, and value types . This is a modified version of the graphql-js validation with exclusions for enums and scalars, because those are required to be duplicated across subgraphs.