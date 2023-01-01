Server-side caching

Using cache control with Apollo Federation requires v0.1.0 of @apollo/subgraph (previously v0.28 of @apollo/federation ) in your subgraph, v0.36 of @apollo/gateway in your router, and v3.0.2 of Apollo Server in both servers. Please note that Apollo Server's cache hints API has evolved as of v3, so be sure to review the updated caching documentation .

Using cache hints with subgraphs

To set static cache hints with Apollo Server -based subgraphs, the @cacheControl directive and CacheControlScope enum definitions must be included in the subgraph schema:

GraphQL copy 1 enum CacheControlScope { 2 PUBLIC 3 PRIVATE 4 } 5 6 directive @cacheControl ( 7 maxAge : Int 8 scope : CacheControlScope 9 inheritMaxAge : Boolean 10 ) on FIELD_DEFINITION | OBJECT | INTERFACE | UNION

The subgraph calculates and sets the cache hint for the response that it sends to the gateway, and the gateway then calculates the cache hint for the overall response. This hint is based on the most restrictive settings among all of the responses received from the subgraphs involved in query plan execution.

Cache hints can also be set dynamically in subgraph resolvers .

Setting entity cache hints

Subgraph schemas contain an _entities root field on the Query type, so all query plans that require entity resolution have a maxAge of 0 set by default . To override this default behavior, you can add a @cacheControl directive to an entity's definition:

GraphQL copy 1 type Book @key ( fields : "isbn" ) @cacheControl ( maxAge : 30 ) { 2 isbn : String ! 3 title : String 4 }

When the _entities field is resolved it checks the applicable concrete type for a cache hint (e.g. the Book type in the example above) and applies that hint instead.

To set cache hints dynamically, the cacheControl object and its methods are also available in the info parameter of the __resolveReference resolver.

Overriding subgraph cache hints in the gateway

If a subgraph does not specify a max-age , the gateway will assume its response (and in turn, the overall response) cannot be cached. To override this behavior, you can set the cache-control header in the didReceiveResponse method of a RemoteGraphQLDataSource .

Additionally, if the gateway should ignore cache-control response headers from subgraphs that will affect the operation's cache policy, then you can set the honorSubgraphCacheControlHeader property of a RemoteGraphQLDataSource to false (this value is true by default).

The effect of setting honorSubgraphCacheControlHeader to false is to have no impact on the cacheability of the response in either direction. In other words, this property won’t determine whether the response can be cached, but it does exclude a subgraph's cache-control header from consideration in the gateway's calculation. If all subgraphs are excluded from consideration when calculating the overall cache-control header, the response sent to the client will not be cached.

There are detailed examples below that illustrate the resulting behavior when overriding this header for a subgraph.

Example maxAge calculations

Entity extensions

Consider the following subgraph schemas:

GraphQL Astronauts copy 1 type Astronaut @key ( fields : "id" ) @cacheControl ( maxAge : 20 ) { 2 id : ID ! 3 name : String 4 } 5 6 type Query { 7 astronaut ( id : ID ! ): Astronaut 8 astronauts : [ Astronaut ] 9 }

GraphQL Missions copy 1 type Mission { 2 id : ID ! 3 crew : [ Astronaut ] 4 designation : String ! 5 startDate : String 6 endDate : String 7 } 8 9 extend type Astronaut @key ( fields : "id" ) { 10 id : ID ! @external 11 missions : [ Mission ] 12 } 13 14 type Query { 15 mission ( id : ID ! ): Mission @cacheControl ( maxAge : 10 ) 16 missions : [ Mission ] 17 }

For the following query:

GraphQL copy 1 query GetMissionWithCrew { 2 mission ( id : 1 ) { 3 designation 4 crew { 5 name 6 } 7 } 8 }

The response will be considered not cacheable.

The cache-control header in the response from the astronauts subgraph will be max-age=20, public based on the cache hint applied to the Astronaut type, which will be taken into consideration when this subgraph responds to the _entities query from the gateway.

The missions subgraph, however, does not include a cache-control header in its response to the gateway, thus indicating that it is not cacheable. Consequently, the entire response sent to the client is not cacheable. At first glance, this behavior might seem unexpected because the @cacheControl(maxAge: 10) directive is applied to the mission root query field. But upon closer inspection, we see that this field returns the Mission type which contains a non-scalar Astronaut field and this type will have a default maxAge of 0 applied .

The missions subgraph isn't aware of the cache hint set on the Astronaut type in its owning subgraph, so there are two ways to address this. The first option is to apply an @cacheControl directive to the Astronaut entity extension with the inheritMaxAge argument set to true :

GraphQL Missions copy 1 type Mission { 2 id : ID ! 3 crew : [ Astronaut ] @cacheControl ( inheritMaxAge : true ) 4 designation : String ! 5 startDate : String 6 endDate : String 7 }

Applying this argument will ensure that the Astronaut type inherits the maxAge set for its parent field (in this example, that's the mission field).

The second option is to set an @cacheControl directive for the Astronaut entity extension with the appropriate maxAge value instead:

GraphQL Missions copy 1 extend type Astronaut @key ( fields : "id" ) @cacheControl ( maxAge : 20 ) { 2 id : ID ! @external 3 missions : [ Mission ] 4 }

Setting the maxAge property on the extended Astronaut type in the missions subgraph raises an important consideration about whether subgraphs should explicitly set these values for any entity types that they extend. In most cases, it's likely be preferable to apply @cacheControl(inheritMaxAge: true) wherever an extended entity type is used as a field's return type to avoid ambiguity. Depending on your requirements, you might want to disallow this entirely using custom linting for your subgraphs to ensure that entity type extensions do not set the maxAge or scope arguments when applying the @cacheControl directive.

Gateway override

For these subgraph schemas:

GraphQL Astronauts copy 1 type Astronaut @key ( fields : "id" ) @cacheControl ( maxAge : 20 ) { 2 id : ID ! 3 name : String 4 } 5 6 type Query { 7 astronaut ( id : ID ! ): Astronaut 8 astronauts : [ Astronaut ] 9 }

GraphQL Missions copy 1 type Mission { 2 id : ID ! 3 crew : [ Astronaut ] @cacheControl ( inheritMaxAge : true ) 4 designation : String ! 5 startDate : String 6 endDate : String 7 } 8 9 extend type Astronaut @key ( fields : "id" ) { 10 id : ID ! @external 11 missions : [ Mission ] 12 } 13 14 type Query { 15 mission ( id : ID ! ): Mission @cacheControl ( maxAge : 10 ) 16 missions : [ Mission ] 17 }

And this operation:

GraphQL copy 1 query GetMissionWithCrew { 2 mission ( id : 1 ) { 3 designation 4 crew { 5 name 6 } 7 } 8 }

The response will have a cache-control header value of max-age=10, public , as expected.

However, if you wanted to disregard cache-control headers supplied by the missions subgraph, you could do so by setting honorSubgraphCacheControlHeader in the RemoteGraphQLDataSource options to false for that subgraph:

JavaScript copy 1 const gateway = new ApolloGateway ({ 2 // ... 3 buildService ({ name , url }) { 4 return new RemoteGraphQLDataSource ({ 5 url , 6 honorSubgraphCacheControlHeader : name === "missions" ? false : true ; 7 }); 8 } 9 });

The response will now have a cache-control header value of max-age=20, public because only the cache hint from the astronauts subgraph will be considered in the gateway's calculation of the overall header.

Alternatively, we could instead override the max-age=10, public header from the missions subgraph response and set it to a completely different value as follows:

JavaScript copy 1 const gateway = new ApolloGateway ({ 2 // ... 3 buildService ({ name , url }) { 4 return new RemoteGraphQLDataSource ({ 5 url , 6 didReceiveResponse ({ response }) { 7 if ( name === "missions" ) { 8 response . http . headers . set ( 9 "cache-control" , 10 "max-age=5, public" 11 ); 12 } 13 return response ; 14 } 15 }); 16 } 17 });