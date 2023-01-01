Server-side caching
Using cache control with Apollo Federation requires v0.1.0 of
@apollo/subgraph(previously v0.28 of
@apollo/federation) in your subgraph, v0.36 of
@apollo/gatewayin your router, and v3.0.2 of Apollo Server in both servers. Please note that Apollo Server's cache hints API has evolved as of v3, so be sure to review the updated caching documentation .
Using cache hints with subgraphs
To set static cache hints with Apollo Server-based subgraphs, the
@cacheControl directive and
CacheControlScope enum definitions must be included in the subgraph schema:
1enum CacheControlScope {
2 PUBLIC
3 PRIVATE
4}
5
6directive @cacheControl(
7 maxAge: Int
8 scope: CacheControlScope
9 inheritMaxAge: Boolean
10) on FIELD_DEFINITION | OBJECT | INTERFACE | UNION
The subgraph calculates and sets the cache hint for the response that it sends to the gateway, and the gateway then calculates the cache hint for the overall response. This hint is based on the most restrictive settings among all of the responses received from the subgraphs involved in query plan execution.
Cache hints can also be set dynamically in subgraph resolvers .
Setting entity cache hints
Subgraph schemas contain an
_entities root field on the
Query type, so all query plans that require entity resolution have a
maxAge of
0 set by default . To override this default behavior, you can add a
@cacheControl directive to an entity's definition:
1type Book @key(fields: "isbn") @cacheControl(maxAge: 30) {
2 isbn: String!
3 title: String
4}
When the
_entities field is resolved it checks the applicable concrete type for a cache hint (e.g. the
Book type in the example above) and applies that hint instead.
To set cache hints dynamically, the
cacheControl object and its methods are also available in the
info parameter of the
__resolveReference resolver.
Overriding subgraph cache hints in the gateway
If a subgraph does not specify a
max-age, the gateway will assume its response (and in turn, the overall response) cannot be cached. To override this behavior, you can set the
cache-control header in the
didReceiveResponse method of a
RemoteGraphQLDataSource.
Additionally, if the gateway should ignore
cache-control response headers from subgraphs that will affect the operation's cache policy, then you can set the
honorSubgraphCacheControlHeader property of a
RemoteGraphQLDataSource to
false (this value is
true by default).
The effect of setting
honorSubgraphCacheControlHeader to
false is to have no impact on the cacheability of the response in either direction. In other words, this property won’t determine whether the response can be cached, but it does exclude a subgraph's
cache-control header from consideration in the gateway's calculation. If all subgraphs are excluded from consideration when calculating the overall
cache-control header, the response sent to the client will not be cached.
There are detailed examples below that illustrate the resulting behavior when overriding this header for a subgraph.
Example
maxAge calculations
Entity extensions
Consider the following subgraph schemas:
1type Astronaut @key(fields: "id") @cacheControl(maxAge: 20) {
2 id: ID!
3 name: String
4}
5
6type Query {
7 astronaut(id: ID!): Astronaut
8 astronauts: [Astronaut]
9}
1type Mission {
2 id: ID!
3 crew: [Astronaut]
4 designation: String!
5 startDate: String
6 endDate: String
7}
8
9extend type Astronaut @key(fields: "id") {
10 id: ID! @external
11 missions: [Mission]
12}
13
14type Query {
15 mission(id: ID!): Mission @cacheControl(maxAge: 10)
16 missions: [Mission]
17}
For the following query:
1query GetMissionWithCrew {
2 mission(id: 1) {
3 designation
4 crew {
5 name
6 }
7 }
8}
The response will be considered not cacheable.
The
cache-control header in the response from the astronauts subgraph will be
max-age=20, public based on the cache hint applied to the
Astronaut type, which will be taken into consideration when this subgraph responds to the
_entities query from the gateway.
The missions subgraph, however, does not include a
cache-control header in its response to the gateway, thus indicating that it is not cacheable. Consequently, the entire response sent to the client is not cacheable. At first glance, this behavior might seem unexpected because the
@cacheControl(maxAge: 10) directive is applied to the
mission root query field. But upon closer inspection, we see that this field returns the
Mission type which contains a non-scalar
Astronaut field and this type will have a default
maxAge of
0 applied .
The missions subgraph isn't aware of the cache hint set on the
Astronaut type in its owning subgraph, so there are two ways to address this. The first option is to apply an
@cacheControl directive to the
Astronaut entity extension with the
inheritMaxAge argument set to
true:
1type Mission {
2 id: ID!
3 crew: [Astronaut] @cacheControl(inheritMaxAge: true)
4 designation: String!
5 startDate: String
6 endDate: String
7}
Applying this argument will ensure that the
Astronaut type inherits the
maxAge set for its parent field (in this example, that's the
mission field).
The second option is to set an
@cacheControl directive for the
Astronaut entity extension with the appropriate
maxAge value instead:
1extend type Astronaut @key(fields: "id") @cacheControl(maxAge: 20) {
2 id: ID! @external
3 missions: [Mission]
4}
Setting the
maxAge property on the extended
Astronaut type in the missions subgraph raises an important consideration about whether subgraphs should explicitly set these values for any entity types that they extend. In most cases, it's likely be preferable to apply
@cacheControl(inheritMaxAge: true) wherever an extended entity type is used as a field's return type to avoid ambiguity. Depending on your requirements, you might want to disallow this entirely using custom linting for your subgraphs to ensure that entity type extensions do not set the
maxAge or
scope arguments when applying the
@cacheControl directive.
Gateway override
For these subgraph schemas:
1type Astronaut @key(fields: "id") @cacheControl(maxAge: 20) {
2 id: ID!
3 name: String
4}
5
6type Query {
7 astronaut(id: ID!): Astronaut
8 astronauts: [Astronaut]
9}
1type Mission {
2 id: ID!
3 crew: [Astronaut] @cacheControl(inheritMaxAge: true)
4 designation: String!
5 startDate: String
6 endDate: String
7}
8
9extend type Astronaut @key(fields: "id") {
10 id: ID! @external
11 missions: [Mission]
12}
13
14type Query {
15 mission(id: ID!): Mission @cacheControl(maxAge: 10)
16 missions: [Mission]
17}
And this operation:
1query GetMissionWithCrew {
2 mission(id: 1) {
3 designation
4 crew {
5 name
6 }
7 }
8}
The response will have a
cache-control header value of
max-age=10, public, as expected.
However, if you wanted to disregard
cache-control headers supplied by the missions subgraph, you could do so by setting
honorSubgraphCacheControlHeader in the
RemoteGraphQLDataSource options to
false for that subgraph:
1const gateway = new ApolloGateway({
2 // ...
3 buildService({ name, url }) {
4 return new RemoteGraphQLDataSource({
5 url,
6 honorSubgraphCacheControlHeader: name === "missions" ? false : true;
7 });
8 }
9});
The response will now have a
cache-control header value of
max-age=20, public because only the cache hint from the astronauts subgraph will be considered in the gateway's calculation of the overall header.
Alternatively, we could instead override the
max-age=10, public header from the missions subgraph response and set it to a completely different value as follows:
1const gateway = new ApolloGateway({
2 // ...
3 buildService({ name, url }) {
4 return new RemoteGraphQLDataSource({
5 url,
6 didReceiveResponse({ response }) {
7 if (name === "missions") {
8 response.http.headers.set(
9 "cache-control",
10 "max-age=5, public"
11 );
12 }
13 return response;
14 }
15 });
16 }
17});
The overall response will now have a
cache-control header value of
max-age=5, public because the missions subgraph's overridden header is more restrictive than the
max-age=20, public header that was supplied by the astronauts subgraph.