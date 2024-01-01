Federation quickstart
Part 2 - Composition in Apollo Studio
Back in Part 1 , we created a federated gateway and used the Rover CLI to compose a supergraph schema for it based on two subgraphs. Next, we'll move that composition process into the cloud.
Our gateway currently loads its composed supergraph schema from a file on startup. This means that whenever the schema changes, the gateway needs to restart to load the new version.
We can avoid this downtime by instead composing our supergraph schema with managed federation, a free cloud-based service that's part of Apollo Studio.
Managed federation basics
With managed federation, each of our subgraphs registers its schema with Apollo. Whenever a subgraph schema changes, Apollo composes a new supergraph schema.
Whenever composition succeeds, Apollo pushes an updated supergraph schema to the uplink, a special endpoint that gateways use to fetch their configuration:
Meanwhile, our gateway regularly polls the uplink for changes to its supergraph schema:
Whenever an update is available, the gateway downloads it and automatically begins using the new supergraph schema, without requiring a restart.
We strongly recommended managed federation for reducing downtime in your production supergraph. Let's set it up!
1. Sign up for Apollo Studio
If you don't have an Apollo Studio account yet, let's create one.
Complete the first two steps of Get started with Apollo Studio (Create your account and Create your first graph), then return here.
For future steps, you'll need the name of the graph you just created in Apollo Studio. Make sure to have it available.
2. Authenticate Rover with Apollo Studio
The Rover CLI includes commands for registering and fetching subgraph schemas from Apollo. To use these commands, you need to authenticate Rover with Apollo Studio.
Complete the first two steps of Configuring Rover (Obtain an API key and Provide the API key to Rover), then return here.
3. Register subgraph schemas
Let's return to our Node.js project. We can now use Rover's
subgraph publish command to register our subgraph schemas with Apollo.
Run the following from your project directory, substituting your Studio graph's name where indicated:
1rover subgraph publish <GRAPH_NAME> \
2 --routing-url https://rover.apollo.dev/quickstart/products/graphql \
3 --schema ./products.graphql \
4 --name products
Technically, you don't provide the graph's name, but rather its graph ref. Learn more.
If the command is successful, you'll see output like the following:
1A new subgraph called 'products' for the 'docs-example-graph' graph was created
2The gateway for the 'docs-example-graph' graph was updated with a new schema, composed from the updated 'products' subgraph
Nice! If you open your graph's details in Studio now, you'll see types and fields from our
products subgraph listed in the Schema tab.
Now, let's do the same thing for our
reviews service, again substituting your graph's name where indicated:
1rover subgraph publish <GRAPH_NAME> \
2 --routing-url https://rover.apollo.dev/quickstart/reviews/graphql \
3 --schema ./reviews.graphql \
4 --name reviews
If you refresh the Schema tab in Studio, you'll now see types and fields from our
reviews service as well.
Our supergraph schema has now been generated automatically by Apollo, but our gateway doesn't know how to poll for it yet. Let's tackle that next.
4. Authenticate the gateway with Apollo Studio
Right now in
index.js, we're providing our supergraph schema to our
ApolloGateway via the
supergraphSdl option. We don't need to do this anymore!
Replace the contents of
index.js with the following:
1const { ApolloServer } = require('apollo-server');
2const { ApolloGateway } = require('@apollo/gateway');
3
4const gateway = new ApolloGateway();
5
6const server = new ApolloServer({
7 gateway,
8});
9
10server.listen().then(({ url }) => {
11 console.log(`🚀 Gateway ready at ${url}`);
12}).catch(err => {console.error(err)});
So now, how do we connect and authenticate our gateway with Apollo Studio? With a graph API key that we set as the value of an environment variable.
API keys are secret credentials. Never share them outside your organization or commit them to version control. Delete and replace API keys that you believe are compromised.
Obtain a graph API key for your Studio graph by following these steps . Copy its value.
If you have an Enterprise plan, set the API key's role to
Contributor.
Create a new file named
.envin your Node.js project folder.
Paste the following into
.envand replace
YOUR_API_KEYwith your graph API key:shell
1APOLLO_KEY=YOUR_API_KEY
Add the
dotenvNode.js library to your project:shell
1npm install dotenv
This library takes care of reading environment variable values from your
.envfile.
Add the following line to the very top of
index.js:
1require('dotenv').config()
Start up your gateway with
node index.js. You'll see some extra output now:Text
1No graph variant provided. Defaulting to `current`. 2🚀 Gateway ready at http://localhost:4000/ 3Apollo usage reporting starting! See your graph at https://studio.apollographql.com/graph/docs-example-graph/?variant=current
By providing an API key to your gateway, you also automatically enable federated trace reporting to Apollo Studio, enabling you to view helpful performance metrics. Learn more about federated traces.
Now, open up Apollo Sandbox in your browser again . Sure enough, your supergraph schema's types and fields are all available, and you can execute test queries as before. But now, all of this information is coming from Apollo Studio.
Moving forward
Nice work! We have two subgraphs registering their schemas with Apollo, and we have a federated gateway that then fetches the composed supergraph schema.
If we were now to register changes to one of our subgraph schemas, our running gateway would automatically fetch the corresponding changes to the supergraph schema.
Next, let's look at how to apply what we've learned to our own services. Go to part 3.