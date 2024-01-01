Creating a new graph in Workbench
This article helps you create a new federated graph design from scratch in Apollo Workbench.
If you have an existing graph in Apollo Studio that you want to bring into Workbench, see Importing a Studio graph into Workbench .
Create your first design
After you've set up Workbench and opened VS Code to a folder of your choice, select Workbench from the Activity Bar and then click the + button next to Local Graph Designs:
After you provide a name for your graph, Workbench creates a
.apollo-workbench file in the opened folder. This new design is shown in the navigation panel:
Add your first subgraph
You're ready to add a subgraph to your design. Click the + button next to subgraphs and provide a name for your subgraph:
Next, you need to define your subgraph's schema. Click the newly created subgraph in the navigation panel to open its schema file. Paste in the following schema and save the file:
1type User @key(fields:"id"){
2 id: ID!
3 name: String
4 email: String
5}
6
7type Query {
8 me: User
9}
As you edit your subgraph schemas, Workbench constantly runs composition to validate them. Whenever you save a schema, Workbench commits that composition run as the design's new supergraph schema (assuming composition succeeds).
At this point, you have a composed supergraph, and both its supergraph schema and API schema are shown in the navigation panel. You can click either item to view it (these files are read-only).
Add a second subgraph
Let's add another subgraph to take full advantage of Apollo Federation. Follow the previous step , but this time name the subgraph
carts.
Paste the following schema and save:
1type Cart @key(fields:"id"){
2 id: ID!
3 name: String
4 email: String
5}
6
7extend type User @key(fields:"id") {
8 id: ID! @external
9 activeCart: Cart
10}
Congratulations, you now have a federated graph design with multiple subgraphs!
Write your first operation against the graph
Now that you have a federated graph design that composes successfully, you can try writing GraphQL operations against the design.
Create a new operation by clicking the + button next to Operations and providing a name in the input box:
While you're building your operation, Workbench can provide intelligent code completion based on your design (press
CTRL+Space):
Paste the following into the operation editor and save it:
1query MyActiveCart {
2 me {
3 name
4 activeCart {
5 items
6 total
7 }
8 }
9}
View your operation's query plan
Workbench can generate the query plan for any valid operation against your design.
To generate a query plan, click the document icon that appears when you hover over an operation in the navigation panel:
Now that you've created your first design:
Learn how to run it locally .
Learn how to export it .