Setting up Managed Federation

Apollo Workbench enables you to push a design into your Apollo Studio account as a new graph. This comes with an exported project that has managed federation set up by default.

You will be prompted to name your graph; this is the name for the graph that will be created in Apollo Studio. The graph name cannot previously exist. You will be prompted the same as an exported project . Once complete, Apollo Studio should automatically open to the newly created graph. If you run the exported project locally, the graph router will be set up with managed federation.