Is official support ending for @apollo/gateway v0.x?

Yes. As of 15 November 2022, @apollo/gateway v0.x is officially deprecated, with end-of-life scheduled for 22 September 2023. @apollo/gateway v2.x remains fully supported.

Learn more about deprecation and end-of-life.

Do I need to modify my subgraph schemas to use Federation 2?

Eventually. The process of moving to Federation 2 has three steps:

Upgrade your gateway to support Federation 2 (we recommend moving to the GraphOS Router ). Begin composing your supergraph schema with Federation 2 composition logic. Update your individual subgraphs to use Federation 2 features and directives.

Steps 1 and 2 usually require no changes to your subgraph schemas. Schemas that do require changes are schemas that should cause certain composition errors that Federation 1 fails to detect (see below. ).

Step 3 does require some changes to your subgraph schemas, described here .

Breaking changes

As mentioned above, the following Federation 1 examples should produce composition errors, but they aren't detected. If your subgraph schemas include syntax that matches any of these, you need to update those schemas before moving to Federation 2.

Invalid @key directives An entity's @key consists of one or more of the entity's own fields . If any of these fields have sub fields, the @key must also include at least one of those sub fields: Anconsists of one or more of the entity's own. If any of thesehave sub fields, themust also include at least one of those sub fields: ✅ GraphQL copy 1 type User @key ( fields : "id organization { id }" ) { 2 id : ID ! 3 organization : Organization ! 4 } 5 6 type Organization { 7 id : ID ! 8 name : String ! 9 } User 's key fields are User.id and User.organization.id . Federation 1 composition incorrectly allows a @key such as the following: In this example, the's key fields areand. Federation 1 composition incorrectly allows asuch as the following: ❌ GraphQL copy 1 type User @key ( fields : "id organization" ) { 2 id : ID ! 3 organization : Organization ! 4 } 5 6 type Organization { 7 id : ID ! 8 name : String ! 9 } @key should break composition because it doesn't include at least one sub field of Organization . Invalid @requires directives A subgraph can mark an entity field with the Thisshould break composition because it doesn't include at least one sub field ofA subgraph can mark an entity field with the @requires directive to indicate that it depends on fields and sub fields from another subgraph: ✅ GraphQL Subgraph copy 1 type Product @key ( fields : "sku" ) { 2 sku : ID ! 3 dimensions : ProductDimensions ! 4 } 5 6 type ProductDimensions { 7 size : Int ! 8 weight : Int ! 9 } GraphQL Subgraph copy 1 extend type Product @key ( fields : "sku" ) { 2 sku : ID ! @external 3 dimensions : ProductDimensions ! @external 4 shippingEstimate : Int ! @requires ( fields : "dimensions { size weight }" ) 5 } 6 7 type ProductDimensions { 8 size : Int ! 9 weight : Int ! 10 } shippingEstimate field depends on the dimensions.size and dimensions.weight fields of Subgraph A. Federation 1 incorrectly allows a @requires directive such as the following: In this example, Subgraph B'sfield depends on theandfields of Subgraph A. Federation 1 incorrectly allows adirective such as the following: ❌ GraphQL Subgraph copy 1 type Product @key ( fields : "sku" ) { 2 sku : ID ! 3 dimensions : ProductDimensions ! 4 } 5 6 type ProductDimensions { 7 size : Int ! 8 weight : Int ! 9 } GraphQL Subgraph copy 1 extend type Product @key ( fields : "sku" ) { 2 sku : ID ! @external 3 dimensions : ProductDimensions ! @external 4 shippingEstimate : Int ! @requires ( fields : "dimensions { length depth }" ) 5 } 6 7 type ProductDimensions { 8 size : Int ! 9 weight : Int ! 10 } @requires directive should break composition because it depends on sub fields of ProductDimensions that don't exist ( length and depth ). Invalid @provides directives A subgraph can annotate an entity field with the @external on its own. Thisdirective should break composition because it depends on sub fields ofthat don't exist (and).A subgraph can annotate an entity field with the @provides directive to indicate that the subgraph can resolve entity fields normally marked ason its own. ✅ GraphQL Subgraph copy 1 type Product @key ( fields : "id" ) { 2 id : ID ! 3 info : ProductInfo @external 4 } 5 6 type ProductInfo { 7 name : String ! @external 8 inStock : Boolean ! @external 9 } 10 11 type Query { 12 outOfStockProducts : [ Product ! ] ! @provides ( fields : "info { name }" ) 13 discontinuedProducts : [ Product ! ] ! 14 } Product.info.name field when accessed through the outOfStockProducts query. Any other path to Product.info.name results in an additional subgraph call. Federation 1 incorrectly allows @provides usage like the following: In the above example, Subgraph A can resolve thefield when accessed through theAny other path toresults in an additional subgraph call. Federation 1 incorrectly allowsusage like the following: ❌ GraphQL Subgraph copy 1 type Product @key ( fields : "id" ) { 2 id : ID ! 3 info : ProductInfo @external 4 } 5 6 type ProductInfo { 7 name : String ! @external 8 inStock : Boolean ! @external 9 } 10 11 type Query { 12 outOfStockProducts : [ Product ! ] ! @provides ( fields : "info" ) 13 discontinuedProducts : [ Product ! ] ! 14 } @provides directives usage should break composition because it does not specify which sub fields of ProductInfo it can resolve. This is correctly caught and surfaced as an error in Federation v2 but Federation v1 incorrectly allows this usage. The abovedirectives usage should break composition because it does not specify which sub fields ofit can resolve. This is correctly caught and surfaced as an error in Federation v2 but Federation v1 incorrectly allows this usage.

Can Federation 1 compose my Federation 2 subgraph schemas?

No, not after you convert at least one subgraph schema to a true Federation 2 schema.

Federation 2 provides more flexible composition rules compared to Federation 1. After you modify your subgraph schemas to take advantage of this flexibility, your graph will no longer compose with Federation 1. You need to revert these changes to move back to Federation 1.

Does @apollo/gateway v2 support Federation 1?

Yes. If you want, you can update your gateway's @apollo/gateway library to its latest 2.x version before you're ready to move your graph to Federation 2 .

Your plugins and customizations for @apollo/gateway 0.x will continue to work as expected in @apollo/gateway 2.x .

