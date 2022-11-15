Backward Compatibility in Apollo Federation 2
Navigating the transition from Apollo Federation 1 to Federation 2
Is official support ending for
@apollo/gateway v0.x?
Yes. As of 15 November 2022,
@apollo/gateway v0.x is officially deprecated, with end-of-life scheduled for 22 September 2023.
@apollo/gateway v2.x remains fully supported.
Learn more about deprecation and end-of-life.
Do I need to modify my subgraph schemas to use Federation 2?
Eventually. The process of moving to Federation 2 has three steps:
Upgrade your gateway to support Federation 2 (we recommend moving to the GraphOS Router ).
Begin composing your supergraph schema with Federation 2 composition logic.
Update your individual subgraphs to use Federation 2 features and directives.
Steps 1 and 2 usually require no changes to your subgraph schemas. Schemas that do require changes are schemas that should cause certain composition errors that Federation 1 fails to detect (see below. ).
Step 3 does require some changes to your subgraph schemas, described here .
Breaking changes
As mentioned above, the following Federation 1 examples should produce composition errors, but they aren't detected. If your subgraph schemas include syntax that matches any of these, you need to update those schemas before moving to Federation 2.
See breaking changes
Invalid An entity's
@key directives
@key consists of one or more of the entity's own
fields. If any of these fields have subfields, the
@key must also include at least one of those subfields:
✅
1type User @key(fields: "id organization { id }") {
2 id: ID!
3 organization: Organization!
4}
5
6type Organization {
7 id: ID!
8 name: String!
9}
User's key fields are
User.id and
User.organization.id.Federation 1 composition incorrectly allows a
@key such as the following:
❌
1type User @key(fields: "id organization") {
2 id: ID!
3 organization: Organization!
4}
5
6type Organization {
7 id: ID!
8 name: String!
9}
@key should break composition because it doesn't include at least one subfield of
Organization.
Invalid A subgraph can mark an entity field with the
@requires directives
@requires directive to indicate that it depends on fields and subfields from another subgraph:
✅
1type Product @key(fields:"sku") {
2 sku: ID!
3 dimensions: ProductDimensions!
4}
5
6type ProductDimensions {
7 size: Int!
8 weight: Int!
9}
1extend type Product @key(fields:"sku") {
2 sku: ID! @external
3 dimensions: ProductDimensions! @external
4 shippingEstimate: Int! @requires(fields: "dimensions { size weight }")
5}
6
7type ProductDimensions {
8 size: Int!
9 weight: Int!
10}
shippingEstimate field depends on the
dimensions.size and
dimensions.weight fields of Subgraph A.Federation 1 incorrectly allows a
@requires directive such as the following:
❌
1type Product @key(fields:"sku") {
2 sku: ID!
3 dimensions: ProductDimensions!
4}
5
6type ProductDimensions {
7 size: Int!
8 weight: Int!
9}
1extend type Product @key(fields:"sku") {
2 sku: ID! @external
3 dimensions: ProductDimensions! @external
4 shippingEstimate: Int! @requires(fields: "dimensions { length depth }")
5}
6
7type ProductDimensions {
8 size: Int!
9 weight: Int!
10}
@requires directive should break composition because it depends on subfields of
ProductDimensions that don't exist (
length and
depth).
Invalid A subgraph can annotate an entity field with the
@provides directives
@provides directive to indicate that the subgraph can resolve entity fields normally marked as
@external on its own.
✅
1type Product @key(fields: "id") {
2 id: ID!
3 info: ProductInfo @external
4}
5
6type ProductInfo {
7 name: String! @external
8 inStock: Boolean! @external
9}
10
11type Query {
12 outOfStockProducts: [Product!]! @provides(fields: "info { name }")
13 discontinuedProducts: [Product!]!
14}
Product.info.name field when accessed through the
outOfStockProducts query. Any other path to
Product.info.name results in an additional subgraph call.Federation 1 incorrectly allows
@provides usage like the following:
❌
1type Product @key(fields: "id") {
2 id: ID!
3 info: ProductInfo @external
4}
5
6type ProductInfo {
7 name: String! @external
8 inStock: Boolean! @external
9}
10
11type Query {
12 outOfStockProducts: [Product!]! @provides(fields: "info")
13 discontinuedProducts: [Product!]!
14}
@provides directives usage should break composition because it does not specify which subfields of
ProductInfo it can resolve. This is correctly caught and surfaced as an error in Federation v2 but Federation v1 incorrectly allows this usage.
Can Federation 1 compose my Federation 2 subgraph schemas?
No, not after you convert at least one subgraph schema to a true Federation 2 schema.
Federation 2 provides more flexible composition rules compared to Federation 1. After you modify your subgraph schemas to take advantage of this flexibility, your graph will no longer compose with Federation 1. You need to revert these changes to move back to Federation 1.
Does
@apollo/gateway v2 support Federation 1?
Yes. If you want, you can update your gateway's
@apollo/gateway library to its latest
2.x version before you're ready to move your graph to Federation 2 .
Your plugins and customizations for
@apollo/gateway
0.x will continue to work as expected in
@apollo/gateway
2.x.
Compatibility table
|Router/Gateway version
|Federation 1
Composition
|Federation 2
Composition
|Apollo Router Core v1.x
|🟢
|🟢
@apollo/gateway v2.x
|🟢
|🟢
@apollo/gateway v0.x (deprecated)
|🟢
|❌