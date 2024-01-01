Upgrading from Versions Prior to 1.0

If you were using versions of Apollo Router Core prior to the 1.0 release, thank you for being an early adopter! This article describes how to migrate from various pre-1.0 releases to the 1.x version. We recommend upgrading to 1.x versions and away from pre-release versions prior to 1.0 since bug-fixes and improvements will no longer be shipped to pre-1.0 versions once the 1.x version is released.

What's different?

Our pre-1.0 versions of the router had highly iterative development lifecycles and had regular, notable changes. You'll need to look at changes to:

Environment variables

Supported configuration

Rhai scripting capabilities

the exposed API

In most cases, things have been moved around in order to strike the right balanace of user experience and functionality without over-exposing things that we'd like to still design further.

The changes you'll need to make depend on which version you were coming from. The key versions before 1.0 included:

prerelease versions of 1.0.0, including alpha.x and rc.x releases

0.16.x

0.15.x

0.14.x

0.12.x

0.11.x

0.10.x

0.9.x

You'll need to adjust to the new environment variable names, as follows:

RUST_LOG -> APOLLO_ ROUTER _LOG

CONFIGURATION_PATH -> APOLLO_ ROUTER _CONFIG_PATH

SUPERGRAPH_PATH -> APOLLO_ ROUTER_ SUPERGRAPH _PATH

ROUTER _HOT_RELOAD -> APOLLO_ ROUTER _HOT_RELOAD

APOLLO_SCHEMA_CONFIG_DELIVERY_ENDPOINT -> APOLLO_UPLINK_ENDPOINTS

APOLLO_SCHEMA_POLL_INTERVAL-> APOLLO_UPLINK_POLL_INTERVAL

In addition, the following command line flags have changed:

--apollo-schema-config-delivery-endpoint -> --apollo-uplink-url --apollo-schema-poll-interval -> --apollo-uplink-poll-interval

Removed --apollo-graph-key and --apollo- graph -ref

Unlike @apollo/gateway , the Apollo Router Core is packaged as a static, standalone binary. To customize its behavior, you pass it a YAML configuration file at startup. If you start the router with the --hot-reload flag (or set the APOLLO_ROUTER_HOT_RELOAD environment variable to true ), you can even modify that configuration without a restart.

You can download the router source and use it as a library in a larger project. However, our goal is to remove the need to write custom code in your graph router (which is always necessary with @apollo/gateway ). Instead, the router exposes the most common critical features via declarative configuration.

Take inventory of your gateway configuration

The @apollo/gateway library is an extension to the Apollo Server library, and you need to consider your existing configuration of both libraries when moving to the Apollo Router Core. For example, you might be customizing which HTTP headers your subgraphs receive from client requests, or passing specific headers back to the client from specific subgraphs.

Because the router uses an entirely different configuration mechanism, you should make a checklist of your gateway's custom behaviors to make sure those behaviors all remain when your migration is complete.

Start by looking for configuration and customizations in these places:

Environment variables

Non-Apollo telemetry and instrumentation (e.g., OpenTelemetry or Datadog)

Constructor options passed to new ApolloGateway({ ... })

Constructor options passed to new ApolloServer({ ... })

Specific plugins passed to new ApolloServer({ plugins: [ ... ] })

Custom middleware (e.g., Express, Koa, Fastify)

The sections below provide more details on what to look for in each of these categories.

Environment variables

Many Apollo tools use environment variables prefixed with APOLLO_ to set certain values, such as an API key for communicating with GraphOS Studio.

Make sure to note any environment variables you set in your existing gateway's environment, especially those prefixed with APOLLO_

The router supports the following environment variables used by @apollo/gateway :

APOLLO_KEY

APOLLO_GRAPH_REF

The router renames the following environment variables used by @apollo/gateway :

APOLLO_SCHEMA_CONFIG_DELIVERY_ENDPOINT → APOLLO_UPLINK_ENDPOINTS This argument supports providing a comma-separated list of URLs.



ApolloGateway constructor options

The number of options you currently provide to your ApolloGateway constructor varies depending on whether you're using managed federation . If you are using managed federation, you might even be providing zero options to this constructor!

supergraphSdl

The supergraphSdl option is used in non- managed federation to provide a composed supergraph schema via a file or other string. Usually, that schema is composed using the Rover CLI .

You can achieve this option's effect with the Apollo Router in one of the following ways:

Move to managed federation with your move to the router.

Provide the --supergraph command-line argument to the router on startup: Text copy 1 ./router --supergraph supergraph-schema.graphql The router watches this schema file and hot-reloads it whenever it changes.

serviceList / IntrospectAndCompose

If you provide one of these constructor options, your gateway performs its own supergraph schema composition on startup. The Apollo Router Core doesn't support this in-process composition.

Instead, you need to perform composition using managed federation or the Rover CLI . With either of these methods, the router can hot-reload its supergraph schema without restarting, and you avoid the possibility of a composition failure that results in downtime.

buildService

The buildService function enables you to customize the HTTP requests that the gateway sends to your subgraphs.

Common use cases include:

Overriding subgraph URLs at runtime In the router, you can use the override_subgraph_urls option .

Propagating headers to subgraphs via RemoteGraphQLDataSource In the router, you can use the headers option .



logger

The logger constructor option enables you to specify a different logger for messages that are produced by the ApolloGateway . By default, it inherits from the logger used by your ApolloServer instance. This option is also useful for changing logging verbosity.

In the router, logging is JSON-structured in production environments by default, and you can adjust the verbosity. More advanced logging can be enabled through the use of plugins .

For more information, see Logging in the router .

ApolloServer constructor options

The ApolloServer constructor supports a large variety of options, but for the purposes of moving to the router, we'll focus on the following:

context

plugins

For the full list of options, see ApolloServer options . If you're using other options, additional steps might be necessary to replicate the same behavior. Please open a discussion on our GitHub repository so we can understand your needs and help you with a solution.

context

This constructor option is an object that enables you to propagate information across the request lifecycle. Use cases include:

Authentication information

Header propagation

The router provides similar functionality .

plugins

This constructor option is an array of built-in or custom plugins that extend Apollo Server's functionality. If you provide plugins to your ApolloServer instance, take note of each plugin's functionality and add it to your migration checklist.

Before you attempt to replicate a plugin's functionality via a router customization , check whether any router configuration options provide that same functionality. For example, the router supports options for propagating HTTP headers to subgraphs and enabling OpenTelemetry instrumentation.

If one of your @apollo/gateway plugins does require a corresponding router customization, we encourage you to describe your use case in the router repo's GitHub discussions . It might represent core functionality that the router should provide out of the box, and we can help discuss the design. For less common use cases, we also want to help build an ecosystem of shared customizations for the router, enabling teams to more quickly add the functionality they need before native support is available.

Supported customizations

The router currently supports two types of customizations that hook into the request-handling pipeline:

Examples for each are provided in their respective documentation, and in the Router repo .

Reporting migration issues

If you encounter a migration issue that isn't resolved by this article, please search for existing GitHub discussions and start a new discussion if you don't find what you're looking for.