Router Configuration

Learn how to customize the behavior of your GraphOS Router or Apollo Router Core with environment variables, command-line commands and options, and YAML file configuration.

Environment variables

If you're using the GraphOS Router with managed federation and GraphOS Studio, set these environment variables in the startup command:

Bash copy 1 APOLLO_KEY = "..." APOLLO_GRAPH_REF = "..." ./router

Environment Variable Description APOLLO_GRAPH_REF The graph ref for the GraphOS graph and variant that the router fetches its supergraph schema from (e.g., docs-example-graph@staging ).Required when using managed federation, except when using an offline license to run the router. APOLLO_KEY The graph API key that the router should use to authenticate with GraphOS when fetching its supergraph schema.Required when using managed federation, except when using an offline license to run the router or when using APOLLO_KEY_PATH . APOLLO_KEY_PATH ⚠️ This is not available on Windows.A path to a file containing the graph API key that the router should use to authenticate with GraphOS when fetching its supergraph schema.Required when using managed federation, except when using an offline license to run the router or when using APOLLO_KEY .

Command-line options

After installing the Apollo Router Core in your current working directory, you can run the router with the following example command:

Bash copy 1 ./router --config router.yaml --supergraph supergraph-schema.graphql

This reference lists and describes the options supported by the router binary. Where indicated, some of these options can also be provided via an environment variable. If an option is provided both ways, the command-line value takes precedence.

Option / Environment Variable Description -s / --supergraph APOLLO_ROUTER_SUPERGRAPH_PATH , APOLLO_ROUTER_SUPERGRAPH_URLS The supergraph schema of a router. Specified by absolute or relative path ( -s / --supergraph <supergraph_path> , or APOLLO_ROUTER_SUPERGRAPH_PATH ), or a comma-separated list of URLs ( APOLLO_ROUTER_SUPERGRAPH_URLS ). 💡 Avoid embedding tokens in APOLLO_ROUTER_SUPERGRAPH_URLS because the URLs may appear in log messages. Setting this option disables polling from Apollo Uplink to fetch the latest supergraph schema. To learn how to compose your supergraph schema with the Rover CLI, see the Federation quickstart.Required if you are not using managed federation. If you are using managed federation, you may need to set this option when following advanced deployment workflows. -c / --config APOLLO_ROUTER_CONFIG_PATH The absolute or relative path to the router's optional YAML configuration file. --apollo-key-path APOLLO_KEY_PATH ⚠️ This is not available on Windows.The absolute or relative path to a file containing the Apollo graph API key for use with managed federation. --dev ⚠️ Do not set this option in production!If set, a router runs in dev mode to help with local development.Learn more about dev mode. --hr / --hot-reload APOLLO_ROUTER_HOT_RELOAD If set, the router watches for changes to its configuration file and any supergraph file passed with --supergraph and reloads them automatically without downtime. This setting only affects local files provided to the router. The supergraph and configuration provided from GraphOS via Launches (and delivered via Uplink) are always loaded automatically, regardless of this setting. --log APOLLO_ROUTER_LOG The log level, indicating the most severe log message type to include. In ascending order of verbosity, can be one of: off , error , warn , info , debug , or trace . The default value is info . --license APOLLO_ROUTER_LICENSE_PATH , APOLLO_ROUTER_LICENSE An offline GraphOS Enterprise license. Enables Enterprise router features when disconnected from GraphOS. An offline license is specified either as an absolute or relative path to a license file ( --license <license_path> or APOLLO_ROUTER_LICENSE_PATH ), or as the stringified contents of a license ( APOLLO_ROUTER_LICENSE ). When not set, the router retrieves an Enterprise license from GraphOS via Apollo Uplink. For information about fetching an offline license and configuring the router, see Offline Enterprise license. --apollo-uplink-endpoints APOLLO_UPLINK_ENDPOINTS If using managed federation, the Apollo Uplink URL(s) that the router should poll to fetch its latest configuration. Almost all managed router instances should omit this option to use the default set of Uplink URLs. If you specify multiple URLs, separate them with commas (no whitespace). For default behavior and possible values, see Apollo Uplink. --apollo-uplink-poll-interval APOLLO_UPLINK_POLL_INTERVAL The amount of time between polls to Apollo Uplink. The default value is 10s (ten seconds), which is also the minimum allowed value. --apollo-uplink-timeout APOLLO_UPLINK_TIMEOUT The request timeout for each poll sent to Apollo Uplink. The default value is 30s (thirty seconds). --anonymous-telemetry-disabled APOLLO_TELEMETRY_DISABLED If set, disables sending anonymous usage information to Apollo. --listen APOLLO_ROUTER_LISTEN_ADDRESS If set, the listen address of the router. -V / --version If set, the router prints its version number, then exits. --schema Deprecated—use ./router config schema instead. If set, the router prints a JSON schema representation of its full supported configuration format, then exits.

Dev mode defaults

caution Do not set the --dev option in production. If you want to replicate any specific dev mode functionality in production, instead make the corresponding modifications to your If you want to replicate any specific dev mode functionality in production, instead make the corresponding modifications to your YAML config file

Setting the --dev flag is equivalent to running ./router --hot-reload with the following configuration options:

YAML copy 1 sandbox : 2 enabled : true 3 homepage : 4 enabled : false 5 supergraph : 6 introspection : true 7 include_subgraph_errors : 8 all : true 9 plugins : 10 # Enable with the header, Apollo-Expose-Query-Plan: true 11 experimental.expose_query_plan : true

config subcommands

GraphOS Router and Apollo Router Core provide a set of subcommands for interacting with its configuration. You run these subcommands with the following syntax:

Text copy 1 ./router config schema 2 ./router config upgrade <path-to-config-file.yaml>

Subcommand Description schema Prints a JSON schema representation of the router's full supported configuration format. Use this schema to enable configuration awareness in your text editor. upgrade Takes a config file created for a previous version of the router and outputs the corresponding configuration for the current version. For details, see Upgrading your router configuration.

YAML config file

GraphOS Router and Apollo Router Core take an optional YAML configuration file as input via the --config option:

Bash copy 1 ./router --config router.yaml

This file enables you to customize numerous aspects of your router's behavior, covered in the subsections below.

If you pass the --hot-reload flag to the router command, your router automatically restarts whenever changes are made to its configuration file.

tip Enable your text editor to validate the format and content of your router YAML configuration file by configuring it with the router's configuration schema

Listen address

By default, the router starts an HTTP server that listens on 127.0.0.1:4000 . You can specify a different address by setting supergraph.listen :

IPv4

YAML router.yaml copy 1 supergraph : 2 # The socket address and port to listen on 3 listen : 127.0.0.1:4000

IPv6

YAML router.yaml copy 1 supergraph : 2 # The socket address and port to listen on. 3 # Note that this must be quoted to avoid interpretation as an array in YAML. 4 listen : "[::1]:4000"

Unix socket

note Listening on a Unix socket is not supported on Windows.

YAML router_unix.yaml copy 1 supergraph : 2 # Absolute path to a Unix socket 3 listen : /tmp/router.sock

Endpoint path

By default, the router starts an HTTP server that exposes a POST / GET endpoint at path / .

You can specify a different path by setting supergraph.path :

YAML router.yaml copy 1 supergraph : 2 # The path for GraphQL execution 3 # (Defaults to /) 4 path : /graphql

The path must start with / .

A path can contain parameters and wildcards:

/:parameter matches a single segment. For example: /abc/:wildcard/def matches /abc/1/def and /abc/whatever/def , but it doesn't match /abc/1/2/def or /abc/def

/*parameter matches all segments in the rest of a path. For example: /abc/*wildcard matches /abc/1/def and /abc/w/h/a/t/e/v/e/r , but it doesn't match /abc/ or /not_abc_at_all



note Both : and * syntaxes require a name, even though you can’t use those names anywhere.

and syntaxes require a name, even though you can’t use those names anywhere. The router doesn't support wildcards in the middle of a path (e.g., /*/graphql ). Instead, use a path parameter (e.g., /:parameter/graphql ).

Introspection

By default, the router does not resolve introspection queries. You can enable introspection like so:

YAML router.yaml copy 1 # Do not enable introspection in production! 2 supergraph : 3 introspection : true

Debugging

To configure logging, see Logging in the router.

To configure the inclusion of subgraph errors, see Subgraph error inclusion.

Landing pages

The router can serve any of the following landing pages to browsers that visit its endpoint path: