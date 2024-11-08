Router Configuration
Configure a router via environment variables, command-line options, and YAML
Learn how to customize the behavior of your GraphOS Router or Apollo Router Core with environment variables, command-line commands and options, and YAML file configuration.
Environment variables
If you're using the GraphOS Router with managed federation and GraphOS Studio, set these environment variables in the startup command:
1APOLLO_KEY="..." APOLLO_GRAPH_REF="..." ./router
|Environment Variable
|Description
|The graph ref for the GraphOS graph and variant that the router fetches its supergraph schema from (e.g.,
docs-example-graph@staging).Required when using managed federation, except when using an offline license to run the router.
|The graph API key that the router should use to authenticate with GraphOS when fetching its supergraph schema.Required when using managed federation, except when using an offline license to run the router or when using
APOLLO_KEY_PATH.
|⚠️ This is not available on Windows.A path to a file containing the graph API key that the router should use to authenticate with GraphOS when fetching its supergraph schema.Required when using managed federation, except when using an offline license to run the router or when using
APOLLO_KEY.
Command-line options
After installing the Apollo Router Core in your current working directory, you can run the router with the following example command:
1./router --config router.yaml --supergraph supergraph-schema.graphql
This reference lists and describes the options supported by the
router binary. Where indicated, some of these options can also be provided via an environment variable. If an option is provided both ways, the command-line value takes precedence.
|Option / Environment Variable
|Description
|The supergraph schema of a router. Specified by absolute or relative path (
-s /
--supergraph <supergraph_path>, or
APOLLO_ROUTER_SUPERGRAPH_PATH), or a comma-separated list of URLs (
APOLLO_ROUTER_SUPERGRAPH_URLS).
💡 Avoid embedding tokens in Setting this option disables polling from Apollo Uplink to fetch the latest supergraph schema.To learn how to compose your supergraph schema with the Rover CLI, see the Federation quickstart.Required if you are not using managed federation. If you are using managed federation, you may need to set this option when following advanced deployment workflows.
|The absolute or relative path to the router's optional YAML configuration file.
|⚠️ This is not available on Windows.The absolute or relative path to a file containing the Apollo graph API key for use with managed federation.
|⚠️ Do not set this option in production!If set, a router runs in dev mode to help with local development.Learn more about dev mode.
|If set, the router watches for changes to its configuration file and any supergraph file passed with
--supergraph and reloads them automatically without downtime. This setting only affects local files provided to the router. The supergraph and configuration provided from GraphOS via Launches (and delivered via Uplink) are always loaded automatically, regardless of this setting.
|The log level, indicating the most severe log message type to include. In ascending order of verbosity, can be one of:
off,
error,
warn,
info,
debug, or
trace.The default value is
info.
|An offline GraphOS Enterprise license. Enables Enterprise router features when disconnected from GraphOS.An offline license is specified either as an absolute or relative path to a license file (
--license <license_path> or
APOLLO_ROUTER_LICENSE_PATH), or as the stringified contents of a license (
APOLLO_ROUTER_LICENSE).When not set, the router retrieves an Enterprise license from GraphOS via Apollo Uplink.For information about fetching an offline license and configuring the router, see Offline Enterprise license.
|If using managed federation, the Apollo Uplink URL(s) that the router should poll to fetch its latest configuration. Almost all managed router instances should omit this option to use the default set of Uplink URLs.If you specify multiple URLs, separate them with commas (no whitespace).For default behavior and possible values, see Apollo Uplink.
|The amount of time between polls to Apollo Uplink.The default value is
10s (ten seconds), which is also the minimum allowed value.
|The request timeout for each poll sent to Apollo Uplink.The default value is
30s (thirty seconds).
|If set, disables sending anonymous usage information to Apollo.
|If set, the listen address of the router.
|If set, the router prints its version number, then exits.
|Deprecated—use
./router config schema instead.If set, the router prints a JSON schema representation of its full supported configuration format, then exits.
Dev mode defaults
--dev option in production. If you want to replicate any specific dev mode functionality in production, instead make the corresponding modifications to your YAML config file.
Setting the
--dev flag is equivalent to running
./router --hot-reload with the following configuration options:
1sandbox:
2 enabled: true
3homepage:
4 enabled: false
5supergraph:
6 introspection: true
7include_subgraph_errors:
8 all: true
9plugins:
10 # Enable with the header, Apollo-Expose-Query-Plan: true
11 experimental.expose_query_plan: true
config subcommands
GraphOS Router and Apollo Router Core provide a set of subcommands for interacting with its configuration. You run these subcommands with the following syntax:
1./router config schema
2./router config upgrade <path-to-config-file.yaml>
|Subcommand
|Description
|Prints a JSON schema representation of the router's full supported configuration format.Use this schema to enable configuration awareness in your text editor.
|Takes a config file created for a previous version of the router and outputs the corresponding configuration for the current version.For details, see Upgrading your router configuration.
YAML config file
GraphOS Router and Apollo Router Core take an optional YAML configuration file as input via the
--config option:
1./router --config router.yaml
This file enables you to customize numerous aspects of your router's behavior, covered in the subsections below.
If you pass the
--hot-reload flag to the
router command, your router automatically restarts whenever changes are made to its configuration file.
Listen address
By default, the router starts an HTTP server that listens on
127.0.0.1:4000. You can specify a different address by setting
supergraph.listen:
IPv4
1supergraph:
2 # The socket address and port to listen on
3 listen: 127.0.0.1:4000
IPv6
1supergraph:
2 # The socket address and port to listen on.
3 # Note that this must be quoted to avoid interpretation as an array in YAML.
4 listen: "[::1]:4000"
Unix socket
1supergraph:
2 # Absolute path to a Unix socket
3 listen: /tmp/router.sock
Endpoint path
By default, the router starts an HTTP server that exposes a
POST/
GET endpoint at path
/.
You can specify a different path by setting
supergraph.path:
1supergraph:
2 # The path for GraphQL execution
3 # (Defaults to /)
4 path: /graphql
The path must start with
/.
A path can contain parameters and wildcards:
/:parametermatches a single segment. For example:
/abc/:wildcard/defmatches
/abc/1/defand
/abc/whatever/def, but it doesn't match
/abc/1/2/defor
/abc/def
/*parametermatches all segments in the rest of a path. For example:
/abc/*wildcardmatches
/abc/1/defand
/abc/w/h/a/t/e/v/e/r, but it doesn't match
/abc/or
/not_abc_at_all
- Both
:and
*syntaxes require a name, even though you can’t use those names anywhere.
- The router doesn't support wildcards in the middle of a path (e.g.,
/*/graphql). Instead, use a path parameter (e.g.,
/:parameter/graphql).
Introspection
By default, the router does not resolve introspection queries. You can enable introspection like so:
1# Do not enable introspection in production!
2supergraph:
3 introspection: true
Debugging
To configure logging, see Logging in the router.
To configure the inclusion of subgraph errors, see Subgraph error inclusion.
Landing pages
The router can serve any of the following landing pages to browsers that visit its endpoint path:
A basic landing page that displays an example query
curlcommand (default)YAMLrouter.yaml