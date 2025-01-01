Router Errors

400 Bad request



A request failed GraphQL validation or failed to be parsed.

401 Unauthorized



Requests may receive this response in two cases: For a client request that requires authentication, the client's JWT failed verification.

For a non-client subscription endpoint calling a subscription callback URL, the router couldn't find a matching subscription identifier between its registered subscriptions and a subscription event.

405 Method not allowed



note Both mutations and subscriptions must use POST.

406 Not acceptable



A request's HTTP Accept header didn't contain any of the router's supported mime-types: application/json

application/graphql-response+json

multipart/mixed;deferSpec=20220824

multipart/mixed;subscriptionSpec=1.0 .

429 Too many requests



Request traffic exceeded configured rate limits. See client side traffic shaping.

499 Request canceled by client



The request was canceled because the client closed the connection, possibly due to a client side timeout.

500 Internal server error



The router encountered an unexpected issue. Report this possible bug to the router team.